UGF Argos Men's Soccer Plays Vanguard in NAIA Soccer Tournament

The University of Great Falls will play Vanguard University in the first round of the 2015 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship on Saturday, November 21 at 2 p.m. PST at Vanguard in Costa Mesa, Calif.

The Argos enter the tournament by way of the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s automatic qualifier and hold a record of 13-5-1. The tournament will be the program’s third appearance at NAIA nationals, with the team making it to the second round in both 2010 and 2011.

UGF’s opponent, the Vanguard Lions, enter the tournament as the no. 7 seed with a record of 15-4. They qualified for nationals as the second at-large bid after making it to the quarterfinals of the 2014 championships last season.

The two schools share two common opponents this year, one from each conference. The Argos played The Master’s College, a conference foe of Vanguard, in their first game of the 2015-16 season, losing 3-2 in overtime after holding the lead twice in the match. The Lions played TMC twice this year, winning 2-0 in September and then squeaking out a 2-1 overtime victory in the Golden State Athletic Conference playoffs.

CCC member Northwest Christian University was the other opponent shared by both schools. The Lions won 1-0 against NCU in their second game of the season, while the Argos defeated the Beacons 3-0 when they met on September 19.

If the Argo’s win their first round match-up, they will move on to the second round in Delray Beach, Fla. on November 30 or December 1.

Live streaming of the game is available through Vanguard athletics. The full tournament bracket and more information can be found on the NAIA website.

University of Great Falls Sports Information