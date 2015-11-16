11/16: Senior Standout - Chinook Quarterback Ian McIntosh

There is one way the Chinook Sugarbeeters like to describe Senior Quarterback Ian McIntosh

“He’s our leader.”

“He is absolutely a true leader.”

“Ian is the leader of this team.”

And true to the description of his teammates, Ian is a Captain who leads by example.

“I just try and be a leader out there and go where they need to go,” says McIntosh. “That’s my job pretty much and try and make things run smoothly. Just gotta get the job done.”

“He throws the ball, hands it off, calls the plays,” says Senior Tight End Kenneth Pruttis. I love him. I love him to death.

The Beeters do-it-all Senior has passed for over 1200 Yards on the season and has 19 Touchdown passes entering Saturday’s Semi-Final. His success is no surprise to anybody that’s known him long enough.

“Me and Ian have been playing together since 4th Grade in Knights Football. And he’s always been my Quarterback,” says Senior Tight End Jake Norby. “He’s the offensive leader and this is his first year on Defense and he really is a technical kid. He calls out what we’re doing, even on the defensive side of the ball. He just really stepped up as a senior this year.”

And as NAIA Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Tyler Emmert once said…Quarterback Stats are a reflection of him team.

“He’s going to be the first to tell you that he’s surrounded by outstanding teammates,” says Head Coach Scott Friede. “They know that they can count on Ian. Ian is not going to let them down. Knowing that, I think they go the extra mile for him as well.”

Going the extra mile for a fellow Better that makes the extra effort for them.