Argos Men's Soccer Falls to Vanguard in NAIA Tourney - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Argos Men's Soccer Falls to Vanguard in NAIA Tourney

Posted: Updated:
Sports - UGF Sports - UGF

Argo soccer’s return to the NAIA tournament ended in the first round with a 3-0 loss to Vanguard University in the 2015 NAIA Men’s Soccer Championships.

UGF came into the match as the underdog against the seventh seeded Lions and the California weather didn’t help things for the Argos. While the fans back in Montana were dealing with snow, the Argos had to adjust to temperatures that rose as high as 90 degrees.

Whether it was the heat or just good play from the Lions, UGF struggled to control the pace of play and managed to put just one of their four first half shots on the Vanguard net. On the other side, the Argos maintained a scoreless tie through 45 minutes thank to five saves from freshman goalkeeper, Marc Girones.

The Lions finally beat Girones and the UGF defense two minutes into the second half and then things got even more difficult for the Argos when senior captain Jon-Eric Krans had to leave the game due to injury.

The injury left the Argonauts without one of their fastest forwards. The comeback prospects continued to get more daunting in the 70th minute, with another goal from the Lions. They added a third before the match finished.

The Argo’s two shots on goal in the game came from Krans and sophomore forward Christoffer Bisbo. Girones finished with six total saves.

The loss ends a great start to the coach Joseph Yeisley era of Argo soccer. In the coach’s first season at UGF the team finished 13-7-1 (10-0) and were Cascade Collegiate Conference runner-up in their first year in the CCC.

University of Great Falls Sports Information

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.