Argos Men's Soccer Falls to Vanguard in NAIA Tourney

Argo soccer’s return to the NAIA tournament ended in the first round with a 3-0 loss to Vanguard University in the 2015 NAIA Men’s Soccer Championships.

UGF came into the match as the underdog against the seventh seeded Lions and the California weather didn’t help things for the Argos. While the fans back in Montana were dealing with snow, the Argos had to adjust to temperatures that rose as high as 90 degrees.

Whether it was the heat or just good play from the Lions, UGF struggled to control the pace of play and managed to put just one of their four first half shots on the Vanguard net. On the other side, the Argos maintained a scoreless tie through 45 minutes thank to five saves from freshman goalkeeper, Marc Girones.

The Lions finally beat Girones and the UGF defense two minutes into the second half and then things got even more difficult for the Argos when senior captain Jon-Eric Krans had to leave the game due to injury.

The injury left the Argonauts without one of their fastest forwards. The comeback prospects continued to get more daunting in the 70th minute, with another goal from the Lions. They added a third before the match finished.

The Argo’s two shots on goal in the game came from Krans and sophomore forward Christoffer Bisbo. Girones finished with six total saves.

The loss ends a great start to the coach Joseph Yeisley era of Argo soccer. In the coach’s first season at UGF the team finished 13-7-1 (10-0) and were Cascade Collegiate Conference runner-up in their first year in the CCC.

