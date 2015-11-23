Bobcats Men's Hoops Takes Win Over Wyoming at Billings

In a duel between sensational senior guards, a freshman made the difference.

Montana State’s Marcus Colbert scored 29 points and Wyoming’s Josh Adams scored 36, but the supporting role played by Bobcat freshman Tyler Hall – 25 points, two steals – helped spur MSU to an 83-82 win over the Cowboys in Billings on Sunday.

“They’re a really good team,” said MSU coach Brian Fish. “Josh Adams is a special player. For our team to weather the storm and be able to survive that… We have so much room for improvement. But this was a good performance.”

The game turned into back-and-forth through most of the second half. MSU led by as many as nine early in the second half, but the Cowboys roared back. A layup by Adams started the run, and when he made a pair of free throws with 4:44 to play to Wyoming led 71-70. After the teams traded baskets for four minutes, neither team’s lead growing beyond two, Colbert hit a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left to put MSU ahead 81-78.

On the other end of the floor, Adams was fouled and went to the line. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Zach Green grabbed the board. With one second left Colbert hit a pair of free throws to expand the lead to 83-79. Adam’s 45-footer at the buzzer trimmed the lead to one, but Montana State had earned its second win in three days over a Mountain West squad.

While Colbert and Hall stole the headlines with their scoring, several other Bobcats contributed. Senior forward Danny Robison chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, and the Billings native found the victory especially sweet. “Just a special, special day,” he said. “I love this town, and love playing here. It was a great environment.” Sophomore forward Zach Green grabbed 10 rebounds in helping the Cats to a 33-to-27 rebounding advantage.

The offensive numbers are video game-like. Wyoming shot 53% from the floor, 70% in the second half, in the loss. MSU used the rebounding advantage to attempt 14 more shots than the Pokes, and each team finished 12-for-25 from the three-point circle. The Cowboys converted a 24-to-15 advantage in fouls into a 22-for-31 effort from the line. MSU was 13-for-18, with Colbert hitting all seven of his charity tosses.

While the Cats grabbed the win, much of the post-game talk centered on Adams’ effort. “He’s a great player,” Colbert of Adams. “I wasn’t really thinking about (dueling Adams). I was just trying to stop him on the defensive end.”

The Bobcats won’t have to stray too far from the scouting report for Sunday’s contest next time out. MSU visits Laramie for a rematch with Wyoming next Saturday at 6 pm. Wyoming hosts CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Montana State Sports Information