11/23 Senior Standout: Fairfield Eagles Quarterback Tanner Mayer

The guy wearing the number five jersey representing the Fairfield Eagles is senior quarterback Tanner Mayer. While he has the responsibility of leading the team's offensive schemes, he also tries to think of others before himself.

"I want to be known as a leader. A senior that helped and been supportive of this team, not only on the field but off the field," said senior quarterback Tanner Mayer.

When he is on the field, his teammates see him as a leader.

"He's always helped push us. He's always wanted us to become better. And ever time we have ever done a mistake, he's been there to pick us up," said junior tight end Chandler Allen.

While Tanner was busy making plays this season, brining in impressive stats, which include throwing for over 1,300 passing yards for 18 touchdowns in the regular season, Tanner still found time to help build his teammates sense of self worth this season.

"He's helped me grow because he's given me a lot of confidence at the beginning of the season. I wasn't where I am right now. I drop a couple of passes or get tackled, he'll keep throwing me the ball, handing me the ball. Kept telling me to go as hard as I can," said Allen.

Tanner is also a busy guy when he isn't playing sports.

He manages his academic workload, which he's maintained a 3.3 grade point average. Tanner is also a member of the student council, he's class president, plus he even finds time to help mentor kids.

With all of that on his plate, he still finds time to do other things that he enjoys.

"I like to hunt. I like to fish. I'm an outdoorsy type of person. I do play video games. Yeah. I get teased for that a little bit," said Mayer.

You can even count on his football coach to give an honest answer about Tanner.

"We'll he's a knuckle head. Fun loving kid, fun to be around, smart intelligent, has a high expectation of himself and expectation and of others," said head coach Les Meyer.

Tanner leaves the Fairfield football team with a state championship title, and most importantly, he leaves his positive mark with his teammates.

Tanner's regular season and post-season statistics combined include over 1900 passing yards for over 20 touchdowns. In addition, Tanner also rushed for ten touchdowns.