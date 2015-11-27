Fairfield Eagles Have a Perfect Season

The music in the background is the band Queen singing "We are the Champions."

It was a more than appropriate selection since the Fairfield Eagles had just won the 2015 Class B State football title.

The Eagles come from behind win over Huntley Project resulted in Fairfield's 1st title since 2011. It was sweet revenge for the program, which fell to the Red Devils in the second round last year.

"It feels amazing, all the work we've put in, it feels amazing," said junior running back Cantor Coverdell.

"I can't even describe it. It's the best feeling in the world," said senior quarterback Tanner Mayer.

Fairfield entered the post-season with a perfect 8-0 record after winning their first two playoff games in blowout fashion. They looked like nothing could stop them.

"I feel it kind of puts a target on our back. People want to beat us," said Mayer.

The pressure of being an undefeated team didn't stop Fairfield from reaching their ultimate goal of winning a state championship title.

After all the hard work, the Eagles walked away with a perfect 12-0 record. Head coach Les Meyer couldn't be prouder of what his seniors accomplished.

"Hats off to those guys. It's four years of providing to the program. Taking their licks and paying their dues, and to see those guys walk out as championship, champions is sure a tribute to them and what they've done over the last four years," said head coach Les Meyer.

"We've got a lot of seniors. We've sent them out pretty good. Everybody wants that state championship. So I think next year, we'll have energy and heart again like we proved this game that we have the heart to win. And then we'll come out next year and it will turn out the same. I don't know," said Coverdell.

Meyer hopes the foundation this year's team has built will help ease that transition.

"l think those younger kids will see this and maybe want to get their shot too," said Meyer.

For now, the Eagles are content celebrating this year as the Champions of Class B football.