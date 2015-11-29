Montana State Women's Basketball Falls to Cal Poly

Montana State head coach Tricia Binford got the start she wanted. However, it’s the finish that determines the numbers on the scoreboard at the final buzzer.

Montana State (4-2) held a 28-20 advantage at halftime, but couldn’t stop Cal Poly (3-3) in the second half as the Mustangs out-scored the Bobcats 46-29 to post a 66-57 victory over MSU, Saturday night in the ShareSLO Holiday Tournament.

“Cal Poly attacked the basket and we had a hard time keeping together,” Binford said. “We lost a little composure. In the two physical, tight games we’ve lost, we have had a hard time sticking to the discipline of the game plan.”

Despite shooting just 27 percent in the first half, the Bobcats owned the second quarter out-scoring the Mustangs 12-4. MSU built its advantage behind seven points each from Riley Nordgaard and Peyton Ferris.

Cal Poly turned the momentum in the third quarter coming out of intermission with a 15-5 run. With the score tied at 35-all, the Mustangs went on an 8-4 run to close out the quarter with a 43-39 cushion and never looked back.

Nordgaard finished with a team-high 12 points and 12 rebounds for Montana State. Also in double-figures were Ferris 11, and Jasmine Hommes 10.

Montana State finished the game shooting 27 percent from the field, while Cal Poly hit for 32 percent, including 42 percent in the second half. MSU tied a school-record connecting on 14-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Mustangs were paced by Beth Balbierz and Lisa Marie Sanchez with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Montana State will host Cal State Fullerton, Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., in Worthington Arena.

Montana State Sports Information