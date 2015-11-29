Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Wyoming

Wyoming used a 7-2 spurt coming out of halftime and never looked back, topping Montana State 82-68 in Laramie on Saturday. The Bobcats had topped UW just six days earlier in Billings.

Wyoming outscored Montana State by 11 from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Bobcats 35 to 33, beating MSU 82-68 in Laramie on Saturday. Wyoming drew 23 Bobcat fouls while being whistled for just 15, and MSU wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunities that came its way at the line. The Cats hit just six of their 13 free throw tries. “We had the right guys shooting them,” said Bobcat coach Brian Fish on the Bobcat Radio Network. “They just didn’t go in tonight.” UW finished 17-for-22 from the charity stripe.

The Cowboys rode a hot hand throughout the second half, hitting their first five shots and finishing 57% from the floor and 47% from the three-point circle after the intermission. That reversed the first half trend, which saw the Cats shoot 57% from the floor and hold a 40-36 lead at the half.

The Bobcats jumped out to a quick start. When Marcus Colbert hit a jumper nine minutes into the game, the Cats led 19-8. Wyoming scored eight straight to answer, though, and MSU never held a lead bigger than five points the rest of the way.

Six days after scoring 36 points against the Bobcats, Wyoming’s Josh Adams scored 25 points on Saturday. Jason McManamen scored 16, while Jason James and Hayden Dalton each scored 11. “We just didn’t guard well enough,” Fish said. “We knew Adams would do some things, but they had a couple guys other than Adams hurt us that’s what we needed to keep from happening.”

Wyoming raises its record to 4-2 on the season, while the Cats fall to 3-3. MSU continues its road trip at Utah Valley on Tuesday night.

Montana State Sports Information