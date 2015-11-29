Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Wyoming - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana State Men's Basketball Loses to Wyoming

Posted: Updated:

Wyoming used a 7-2 spurt coming out of halftime and never looked back, topping Montana State 82-68 in Laramie on Saturday. The Bobcats had topped UW just six days earlier in Billings.

Wyoming outscored Montana State by 11 from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Bobcats 35 to 33, beating MSU 82-68 in Laramie on Saturday. Wyoming drew 23 Bobcat fouls while being whistled for just 15, and MSU wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunities that came its way at the line. The Cats hit just six of their 13 free throw tries. “We had the right guys shooting them,” said Bobcat coach Brian Fish on the Bobcat Radio Network. “They just didn’t go in tonight.” UW finished 17-for-22 from the charity stripe.

The Cowboys rode a hot hand throughout the second half, hitting their first five shots and finishing 57% from the floor and 47% from the three-point circle after the intermission. That reversed the first half trend, which saw the Cats shoot 57% from the floor and hold a 40-36 lead at the half.

The Bobcats jumped out to a quick start. When Marcus Colbert hit a jumper nine minutes into the game, the Cats led 19-8. Wyoming scored eight straight to answer, though, and MSU never held a lead bigger than five points the rest of the way.

Six days after scoring 36 points against the Bobcats, Wyoming’s Josh Adams scored 25 points on Saturday. Jason McManamen scored 16, while Jason James and Hayden Dalton each scored 11. “We just didn’t guard well enough,” Fish said. “We knew Adams would do some things, but they had a couple guys other than Adams hurt us that’s what we needed to keep from happening.”

Wyoming raises its record to 4-2 on the season, while the Cats fall to 3-3. MSU continues its road trip at Utah Valley on Tuesday night.

Montana State Sports Information

  • Most Popular

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Lincoln reflects 22 years after "Unabomber" arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:57 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:36:56 GMT

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

    Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three.  We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible.  But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...

  • Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Man accused of sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:33:11 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:07 GMT

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

    Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl. 

  • The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    The New Frontier: A New Kind of Home

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:40:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:46:18 GMT

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

    While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...

  • Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:34 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.