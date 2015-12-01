11/30 Senior Standout: Belt Senior Guard Addy Martin - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

11/30 Senior Standout: Belt Senior Guard Addy Martin

Addy Martin's Junior year didn't quite end the way her sophomore year did. She still won a trophy at state, it just wasn't the one she wanted. Now she's using it as motivation to make sure she and the rest of the Seniors can help the Huskies win their fourth state title in five years.

"I think we're using that 3rd place trophy as motivation this year," says Martin. "we knew how it felt to have that trophy and sit there and watch the championship game. I think we're going to work really hard this year and do the best that we can to get back to the state tournament."

Addy certainly has the capability to help the Huskies get back to glory. Last year she was the 3rd leading scorer on the team but the highest in her class, averaging about 10 points a game. Beyond the arc, Addy shot 32%.

"Addy brings good offense. She's a pretty good shooter," says fellow senior Bailey Cooper. "she drives really well. She's a pretty strong player all-around."

"She's a really good offensive spark of us," says senior Olivia McCafferty. "She always keeps us going offensively and defensively and she's a great captain."

As good as Addy is on the hardwood, it's *off* the court where her personality truly shines. It's rare to ever see Addy not smiling. And she's known to bring this positive attitude to those around her.

"Addy is so fun to be around. She's hilarious," says McCafferty. "Whenever we're together, we always have a good time. If it's watching movies or hanging out at school, we're always laughing and joking around with each other."

"She moved here her freshman year, I moved here my sophomore year. So we've got a little bit of a bond through that," says Cooper. "She's help me come in and make friends and be apart of everything."

Other than shooting the ball, on rare occasions she'll shoot with a camera. Just for fun though. Maybe at the end of the season KFBB will be able to shoot her winning a state title.

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

