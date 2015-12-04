Great Falls Central Catholic Restarts Wrestling Program in Over 40 Years

Inside the Heisey Youth Center in Great Falls is the Mustangs wrestling team from Great Falls Central Catholic high school.

The program is making a big comeback after the school was off the mat for over 40 years.

"It's really a cool feeling to know that we're the ones that's bringing it back. It also a little bit a pressure because we want to set a precedent to get Central out there as a good wrestling school," said senior wrestler Joe McGuire.

Joe McGuire is one of two seniors on the twelve man roster this year, and one of ten wrestlers in the program with no experience, and he's learning what it takes to be successful.

"Lots of conditioning. Just not giving up on the mat. Even when you're tired, you just keep on going," said McGuire.

"What we've been focusing on is making sure that we're in good shape and keeping on the fundamentals so when we get out there, at least we have a base work on knowing what we're doing" said senior wrestler Gus Ness.

Head Coach Eric Hinebauch, a former assistant at CMR, says this season will have it's ups and downs, but he already has some goals in mind for the program.

"To improve through the season so we can earn a trip to the Metra at the state tournament in Billings. I think that would be a really cool experience for the kids," said head coach Eric Hinebauch.

Assistant coach Kyle Wilson wrestled at the University of Great Falls and says the kids are learning the sport quickly and in the right way.

'I find myself here not breaking down a lot of bad habits with traditional wrestlers that have not learned the proper technique," said Wilson. "So we're just teaching them the right technique, and they're picking it up really fast, and executing it in practice," said Wilson.

While the next chapter of Mustangs wrestling is just now being written, forty years from now, these twelve wrestlers hope the foundation they are building will still be around.

"I mean forty years later that would be a really cool feeling. You know hey, we're the ones that started this back up. We got it going again," said McGuire.

The seed has been planted, and it will be exciting to see how the program grows from here.