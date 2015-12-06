Battle of the Rockies Results, Saturday 12/5

Battle of the Rockies, Final Results
OPEN - 125
1st Place - Luke Schlosser of U. Great Falls
2nd Place - Quintel Fuchs of MSU-Northern
3rd Place - Alvie Killingsworth of Oklahoma City
4th Place - Mhar Caballa of MSU-Northern
5th Place - Austin Dodson of U. Great Falls
6th Place - Oscar Bulaqui of Simon Fraser
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Luke Schlosser (U. Great Falls) won by major decision over Quintel Fuchs (MSUNorthern)
(Maj 9-1)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Alvie Killingsworth (Oklahoma City) won by major decision over Mhar Caballa (MSUNorthern)
(Maj 15-6)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Austin Dodson (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Oscar Bulaqui (Simon Fraser)
(Dec 14-10)
OPEN - 133
1st Place - Parker Bohannan of Oklahoma City
2nd Place - Andrew Rettke of Mckendree
3rd Place - Cruz Velasquez of Simon Fraser
4th Place - Clinton Garvin of U. Great Falls
5th Place - Blake Ivie of MSU-Northern
6th Place - Eli Walston of U. Great Falls
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Parker Bohannan (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Andrew Rettke (Mckendree) (Fall
0:00)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Cruz Velasquez (Simon Fraser) won by fall over Clinton Garvin (U. Great Falls) (Fall
0:00)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Blake Ivie (MSU-Northern) won by fall over Eli Walston (U. Great Falls) (Fall 0:00)
open - 141
1st Place - Darren Wynn of Mckendree
2nd Place - Matt Weber of MSU-Northern
3rd Place - Tanner Crissler of Minot State U.
4th Place - Riley Loveless of Northwest Community College
5th Place - James Landoll of Oklahoma City
6th Place - Tyler Forcella of Minot State U.
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Darren Wynn (Mckendree) won by decision over Matt Weber (MSU-Northern) (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Tanner Crissler (Minot State U.) won by decision over Riley Loveless (Northwest
Community College) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - James Landoll (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Tyler Forcella (Minot State U.) (Fall
0:00)
OPEN - 149
1st Place - Mech Spraggins of Mckendree
2nd Place - John-David Henderson of Northwest Community College
3rd Place - Andrew Schulte of Concordia University
4th Place - Drake Randall of MSU-Northern
5th Place - Josh Reyes of Boise
6th Place - Brandon Weber of MSU-Northern
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Mech Spraggins (Mckendree) won by decision over John-David Henderson (Northwest
Community College) (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Andrew Schulte (Concordia University) won by decision over Drake Randall (MSUNorthern)
(Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Josh Reyes (Boise) won by decision over Brandon Weber (MSU-Northern) (Dec 10-3)
open - 157
1st Place - Kevin Cooper of Mckendree
2nd Place - Demetrius Romero of Boise
3rd Place - Zach Skates of Oklahoma City
4th Place - Jr Lule of Concordia University
5th Place - Justin Polkowske of Northwest Community College
6th Place - Gage Bentley of U. Great Falls
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Kevin Cooper (Mckendree) won by decision over Demetrius Romero (Boise) (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Zach Skates (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Jr Lule (Concordia University) (Dec
7-2)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Justin Polkowske (Northwest Community College) won by fall over Gage Bentley (U.
Great Falls) (Fall 0:00)
OPEN - 165
2nd Place - Ricky McCarty of Oklahoma City
2nd Place - Ricards Avakovs of Minot State U.
3rd Place - Fred Green of Boise
4th Place - Tyler Mclean of Simon Fraser
5th Place - Khaldoon Rashid of U. Great Falls
6th Place - Carlos Toledano of Minot State U.
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Fred Green (Boise) won by decision over Tyler Mclean (Simon Fraser) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Khaldoon Rashid (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Carlos Toledano (Minot State
U.) (Dec 6-5)
OPEN - 174
1st Place - Willie Miller of MSU-Northern
2nd Place - John Filipek of Mckendree
3rd Place - Mason Courtright of Minot State U.
4th Place - Tevin Nuttall of Northwest Community College
5th Place - Jamie Shawver of Oklahoma City
6th Place - Reid Watkins of Simon Fraser
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Willie Miller (MSU-Northern) won by tech fall over John Filipek (Mckendree) (TF 19-1)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Mason Courtright (Minot State U.) won by decision over Tevin Nuttall (Northwest
Community College) (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Jamie Shawver (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Reid Watkins (Simon Fraser)
(Dec 3-1)
OPEN - 184
1st Place - Taylor Vaughn of U. Great Falls
2nd Place - Morgan Smith of Simon Fraser
3rd Place - Heber Shepherd of Northwest Community College
4th Place - Michael Ayala of U. Great Falls
5th Place - Derek Sivertsen of Oklahoma City
6th Place - Andrew Krawulski of Mckendree
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Taylor Vaughn (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser)
(Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Heber Shepherd (Northwest Community College) won in double overtime over Michael
Ayala (U. Great Falls) (2-OT 4-2)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Derek Sivertsen (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Andrew Krawulski (Mckendree) (Fall
0:00)
OPEN - 197
1st Place - Garrett DeMers of MSU-Northern
2nd Place - Ken Burkhardt Jr of Concordia University
3rd Place - Mathew Hopkins of U. Great Falls
4th Place - Josh Kim of Simon Fraser
5th Place - Cody Sivertsen of Oklahoma City
6th Place - Miguel Tovar of Oklahoma City
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Garrett DeMers (MSU-Northern) won by decision over Ken Burkhardt Jr (Concordia
University) (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Mathew Hopkins (U. Great Falls) won by fall over Josh Kim (Simon Fraser) (Fall 0:00)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Cody Sivertsen (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Miguel Tovar (Oklahoma City)
(Dec 5-2)
OPEN - 285
1st Place - Taylor Kornoely of MSU-Northern
2nd Place - Mitchell Eull of Minot State U.
3rd Place - Coltyn Pease of Mckendree
4th Place - Ceron Francisco of Concordia University
5th Place - Bryson McGowan of Oklahoma City
6th Place - Octavio Alejandre of U. Great Falls
1st Place Match
1st Place Match - Taylor Kornoely (MSU-Northern) won by major decision over Mitchell Eull (Minot State
U.) (Maj 14-4)
3rd Place Match
3rd Place Match - Coltyn Pease (Mckendree) won by fall over Ceron Francisco (Concordia University)
(Fall 0:00)
5th Place Match
5th Place Match - Bryson McGowan (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Octavio Alejandre (U. Great Falls)
(Fall 0:00)