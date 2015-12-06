Battle of the Rockies Results, Saturday 12/5

Battle of the Rockies, Final Results



OPEN - 125

1st Place - Luke Schlosser of U. Great Falls

2nd Place - Quintel Fuchs of MSU-Northern

3rd Place - Alvie Killingsworth of Oklahoma City

4th Place - Mhar Caballa of MSU-Northern

5th Place - Austin Dodson of U. Great Falls

6th Place - Oscar Bulaqui of Simon Fraser

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Luke Schlosser (U. Great Falls) won by major decision over Quintel Fuchs (MSUNorthern)

(Maj 9-1)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Alvie Killingsworth (Oklahoma City) won by major decision over Mhar Caballa (MSUNorthern)

(Maj 15-6)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Austin Dodson (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Oscar Bulaqui (Simon Fraser)

(Dec 14-10)

OPEN - 133

1st Place - Parker Bohannan of Oklahoma City

2nd Place - Andrew Rettke of Mckendree

3rd Place - Cruz Velasquez of Simon Fraser

4th Place - Clinton Garvin of U. Great Falls

5th Place - Blake Ivie of MSU-Northern

6th Place - Eli Walston of U. Great Falls

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Parker Bohannan (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Andrew Rettke (Mckendree) (Fall

0:00)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Cruz Velasquez (Simon Fraser) won by fall over Clinton Garvin (U. Great Falls) (Fall

0:00)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Blake Ivie (MSU-Northern) won by fall over Eli Walston (U. Great Falls) (Fall 0:00)

open - 141

1st Place - Darren Wynn of Mckendree

2nd Place - Matt Weber of MSU-Northern

3rd Place - Tanner Crissler of Minot State U.

4th Place - Riley Loveless of Northwest Community College

5th Place - James Landoll of Oklahoma City

6th Place - Tyler Forcella of Minot State U.

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Darren Wynn (Mckendree) won by decision over Matt Weber (MSU-Northern) (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Tanner Crissler (Minot State U.) won by decision over Riley Loveless (Northwest

Community College) (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - James Landoll (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Tyler Forcella (Minot State U.) (Fall

0:00)



OPEN - 149

1st Place - Mech Spraggins of Mckendree

2nd Place - John-David Henderson of Northwest Community College

3rd Place - Andrew Schulte of Concordia University

4th Place - Drake Randall of MSU-Northern

5th Place - Josh Reyes of Boise

6th Place - Brandon Weber of MSU-Northern

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Mech Spraggins (Mckendree) won by decision over John-David Henderson (Northwest

Community College) (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Andrew Schulte (Concordia University) won by decision over Drake Randall (MSUNorthern)

(Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Josh Reyes (Boise) won by decision over Brandon Weber (MSU-Northern) (Dec 10-3)

open - 157

1st Place - Kevin Cooper of Mckendree

2nd Place - Demetrius Romero of Boise

3rd Place - Zach Skates of Oklahoma City

4th Place - Jr Lule of Concordia University

5th Place - Justin Polkowske of Northwest Community College

6th Place - Gage Bentley of U. Great Falls

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Kevin Cooper (Mckendree) won by decision over Demetrius Romero (Boise) (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Zach Skates (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Jr Lule (Concordia University) (Dec

7-2)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Justin Polkowske (Northwest Community College) won by fall over Gage Bentley (U.

Great Falls) (Fall 0:00)

OPEN - 165

2nd Place - Ricky McCarty of Oklahoma City

2nd Place - Ricards Avakovs of Minot State U.

3rd Place - Fred Green of Boise

4th Place - Tyler Mclean of Simon Fraser

5th Place - Khaldoon Rashid of U. Great Falls

6th Place - Carlos Toledano of Minot State U.

1st Place Match

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Fred Green (Boise) won by decision over Tyler Mclean (Simon Fraser) (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Khaldoon Rashid (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Carlos Toledano (Minot State

U.) (Dec 6-5)

OPEN - 174

1st Place - Willie Miller of MSU-Northern

2nd Place - John Filipek of Mckendree

3rd Place - Mason Courtright of Minot State U.

4th Place - Tevin Nuttall of Northwest Community College

5th Place - Jamie Shawver of Oklahoma City

6th Place - Reid Watkins of Simon Fraser

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Willie Miller (MSU-Northern) won by tech fall over John Filipek (Mckendree) (TF 19-1)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Mason Courtright (Minot State U.) won by decision over Tevin Nuttall (Northwest

Community College) (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Jamie Shawver (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Reid Watkins (Simon Fraser)

(Dec 3-1)

OPEN - 184

1st Place - Taylor Vaughn of U. Great Falls

2nd Place - Morgan Smith of Simon Fraser

3rd Place - Heber Shepherd of Northwest Community College

4th Place - Michael Ayala of U. Great Falls

5th Place - Derek Sivertsen of Oklahoma City

6th Place - Andrew Krawulski of Mckendree

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Taylor Vaughn (U. Great Falls) won by decision over Morgan Smith (Simon Fraser)

(Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Heber Shepherd (Northwest Community College) won in double overtime over Michael

Ayala (U. Great Falls) (2-OT 4-2)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Derek Sivertsen (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Andrew Krawulski (Mckendree) (Fall

0:00)

OPEN - 197

1st Place - Garrett DeMers of MSU-Northern

2nd Place - Ken Burkhardt Jr of Concordia University

3rd Place - Mathew Hopkins of U. Great Falls

4th Place - Josh Kim of Simon Fraser

5th Place - Cody Sivertsen of Oklahoma City

6th Place - Miguel Tovar of Oklahoma City

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Garrett DeMers (MSU-Northern) won by decision over Ken Burkhardt Jr (Concordia

University) (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Mathew Hopkins (U. Great Falls) won by fall over Josh Kim (Simon Fraser) (Fall 0:00)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Cody Sivertsen (Oklahoma City) won by decision over Miguel Tovar (Oklahoma City)

(Dec 5-2)

OPEN - 285

1st Place - Taylor Kornoely of MSU-Northern

2nd Place - Mitchell Eull of Minot State U.

3rd Place - Coltyn Pease of Mckendree

4th Place - Ceron Francisco of Concordia University

5th Place - Bryson McGowan of Oklahoma City

6th Place - Octavio Alejandre of U. Great Falls

1st Place Match

1st Place Match - Taylor Kornoely (MSU-Northern) won by major decision over Mitchell Eull (Minot State

U.) (Maj 14-4)

3rd Place Match

3rd Place Match - Coltyn Pease (Mckendree) won by fall over Ceron Francisco (Concordia University)

(Fall 0:00)

5th Place Match

5th Place Match - Bryson McGowan (Oklahoma City) won by fall over Octavio Alejandre (U. Great Falls)

(Fall 0:00)