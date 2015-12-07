Montana State Women's Basketball Loses to Gonzaga - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana State Women's Basketball Loses to Gonzaga

Posted: Updated:

Gonzaga Takes Bite out of Bobcats

Dec. 6, 2015 – SPOKANE, Washington – Gonzaga used a late third quarter spurt and back-to-back three-pointers by Fairfield’s Jill Barta in the fourth quarter to pull away from a tight game and notch a 65-52 win over Montana State, Sunday afternoon in front of 6,000 fans at the McCarthey Athletics Center.

“I’m proud of our team,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “I thought our defense in the first half was the best we’ve had this season. We took some steps forward from our Cal Poly and San Diego games. I thought we did a nice job with our composure given the atmosphere in the gym.

“We showed good fight,” Binford said. “We’re a good shooting team and we didn’t get shots to fall and that happens. We’ll take some time for finals and work on the details heading forward.”

Montana State (5-3) was led in the loss by Peyton Ferris with 14 points, while Riley Nordgaard and Jasmine Hommes added 11 points, apiece.

Spokane natives Lindsay Stockton and Hannah Caudill ran the Bobcat offense as Stockton finished with six points and five assists, while Caudill finished with a game-high seven assists.

Gonzaga (6-3) used its size under the boards, out-rebounding the Bobcats 40-32. MSU was led under the glass by Nordgaard with nine rebounds.

For the game, MSU shot 37 percent from the field, but connected on just three-of-16 from beyond the arc. GU also shot 37 percent, but went eight-of-16 from long distance.

Gonzaga was paced by Elle Tinkle with 11 points and six rebounds.

MSU will host UM Western on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena. 

Montana State Sports Information

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.