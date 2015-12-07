Helena Capital Basketball Program Getting Ready for 2015 Season

For the Capital Lady Bruins they return majority of their championship team last year, only losing three seniors. But it's the quality of players that this year's seniors know they have to replace.

"Kenzi was one of the best leaders and teammates that I've ever been around," said Bruins senior forward Tjaden Pallister. "And I know a lot of girls who have had the opportunity to be around. So hopefully myself and the other seniors can bring that to the team."

"Them seeing what Kenzi, Rayna, and Cassidy did last year should motivate them to be the same type of player the next year," said Bruins head coach Bill Pilgeram. "Just got by the example that's already been set for them."

Coming out of the gate, the Bruins first test will be to get healthy. Savannah Bignell, Mary Bryggman, and Taylor Sullivan were all key components of last year's title team, and all three will miss some time early in the year with injuries.

"We will play through it, and once we're back I feel like we'll click pretty easily," said Bruins senior guard Savannah Bignell. "Because we've been playing since we were seventh graders together."

"For the first couple non-conference games are going to be interesting," said Pallister. "Once we get them back I know we'll be the team that we always are."

On the boys side, for the second straight year the Bruins will need to replace six seniors. How will they do it? Simple: with seven seniors.

"Certainly it's nice to have a lot of seniors," said Bruins head coach Guy Almquist. "The downside of that is that you lose so many guys each year."

"We just know we have to be leaders on and off the court," said Bruins senior forward Will Hunthausen. "It's big in practice. We have to keep the guys going, keep them up, and keep the energy up."

The Bruins "3 and D" method has taken them to the state tournament the past few years. The defense is coached, but the players feel they've got the shooting taken care of.

"Oh, we're pretty good shooters," said Bruins senior guard Dan O'Malley. "Some of us can be a little streaky, but overall we're good three point shooters."

"We can be streaky sometimes, but I really think we can catch fire," said Hunthausen. "We've been practicing a lot, shooting a lot in practice."

The goals are clear: get to the state tournament, and win a championship. We'll see if these Bruin teams can do it come March.