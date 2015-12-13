UGF Lady Argos Women's Basketball Takes Down Northern New Mexico College

Center Whitney George and guard Erin Legel led the way for another Lady Argo non-conference victory. Both scored over 15 points in (25) UGF’s 70-56 win over Northern New Mexico College.

The inside-out combination of George and Legel dominated the first half. Legal hit five 3-point attempts while George made six of seven from the field to give the Lady Argos a 43-32 first half lead. UGF also took advantage of George’s height and a total team effort in the boards in the first half, out rebounding the Eagles 21-15.

Another Legel three to start the second half gave the feeling that UGF could run away with it, but switch to the full court press for the Eagles caught the Lady Argos off guard. A few turnovers and rushed shots led to a 20-11 third quarter in favor of Northern New Mexico.

The run brought the Eagles within two but quarter break helped the Argos fix their issues with the press. Not only did UGF avoid costly turnovers in the fourth quarter but their defense also improved dramatically. The Eagles managed to score just four points, while some timely threes from sophomore guard Stephanie McDonagh helped her team pull away.

McDonagh finished with 14 points, good for third on the team. The leaders were Legel with 20 and George with 19. George earned her fifth double-double of the season with 10 and added five blocks. McDonagh also finished with a double-double, leading the team in rebounds from the guard position with 11.

Thanks in large part to George and McDonagh, the Lady Argos out rebounded the Eagles 50-33. UGF also shared the ball at a much more successful rate. UGF finished with 17 assists to 13 turnovers, while the Eagles managed just four assists to 16 turnovers.

UGF now sits at 8-3(1-1) heading into their second tournament of the season, a two-day event in Phoenix, Ariz. The Lady Argo’s first game of the tournament will be against Arizona Christian on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information