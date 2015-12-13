Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights, Saturday 12/12 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights, Saturday 12/12

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 62, Lone Peak 23
    
Arlee 58, Plains 43
    
Baker 56, Roundup 45
    
Billings Skyview 61, Missoula Big Sky 48
    
Billings West 55, Missoula Sentinel 33
    
Box Elder 83, Rocky Boy 61
    
Bozeman 73, Helena 53
    
Broadview-Lavina 63, Winnet-Grass Range 32
    
Charlo 55, Noxon 37
    
Darby 57, Lincoln 39
    
Ekalaka 49, Custer-Hysham 41
    
Forsyth 48, Huntley Project 46, OT
    
Great Falls 65, Kalispell Flathead 47
    
Harlowton 61, Gardiner 39
    
Havre 55, Great Falls Russell 43
    
Joliet 52, Colstrip 43
    
Lame Deer 64, Hays-Lodgepole 50
    
Lodge Grass 92, Plenty Coups 83
    
Melstone 52, Bridger 34
    
Missoula Hellgate 60, Billings Senior 39
    
Red Lodge 56, Park City 28
    
Simms 59, Centerville 50
    
Stillwater Christian 80, St. Ignatius 50
    
Valley Christian 78, Seeley-Swan 32
    
Williston, N.D. 68, Glendive 62
    
Butte Central Tip-Off Tournament    
Billings Central 67, Belgrade 43
    
Butte Central 53, Lewistown (Fergus) 36
    
Hardin 89, Salmon, Idaho 35
    
Laurel 73, Livingston 64
    
Miles City 89, Browning 73
    
CJI Tournament    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Valier 37
    
Chinook 60, Dutton-Brady 44
    
Power 58, Big Sandy 31
    
Lewistown Tournament    
Reed Point-Rapelje 69, Circle 34
    
Manhattan Christian Tournament    
Choteau 72, Whitehall 37
    
Cut Bank 62, Columbus 59, OT
    
Ennis 54, Deer Lodge 45
    
Florence 62, Townsend 40
    
Manhattan 72, Conrad 66
    
Manhattan Christian 66, Shepherd 45
    
Missoulla Tournament    
Anaconda 67, Columbia Falls 57
    
Bigfork 64, Hamilton 57
    
Corvallis 50, Whitefish 42
    
Dillon 56, Polson 54
    
Libby 51, Stevensville 49
    
Ronan 52, Frenchtown 46
    
Three Forks Tournament    
Belt 61, Twin Bridges 39
    
Big Timber 62, Thompson Falls 57
    
Malta 77, Missoula Loyola 52
    
Wolf Point Tournament    
Fairview 61, Wolf Point 44
    
Frazer 71, Brockton 65
    
Scobey-Opheim 41, Lustre Christian 25
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Skyview 38, Missoula Big Sky 35
    
Broadview-Lavina 54, Winnett-Grass Range 35
    
Centerville 54, Simms-Augusta 28
    
Charlo 27, Noxon 21
    
Circle 52, Roy-Winifred 38
    
Colstrip 48, Red Lodge 41
    
Darby 57, Lincoln 17
    
Ekalaka 37, Custer-Hysham 34
    
Forsyth 52, Huntley Project 12
    
Great Falls 71, Kalispell Flathead 23
    
Great Falls Russell 48, Havre 37
    
Harlowton 54, Gardiner 14
    
Helena 75, Bozeman 60
    
Lone Peak 50, Absarokee 40
    
Melstone 28, Bridger 11
    
Missoula Hellgate 56, Billings Senior 47
    
Missoula Sentinel 66, Billings West 57
    
Park City 47, Joliet 31
    
Plains 41, Arlee 38
    
Plenty Coups 63, Takini, S.D. 31
    
Polson 46, Dillon 35
    
Rocky Boy 42, Heart Butte 22
    
Roundup 41, Baker 40
    
Stillwater Christian 45, St. Ignatius 37
    
Williston, N.D. 46, Glendive 38
    
Butte Central Tip-Off Tournament    
Billings Central 52, Belgrade 23
    
Browning 68, Miles City 54
    
Butte Central 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 36
    
Hardin 70, Salmon, Idaho 34
    
Laurel 45, Livingston 37
    
CJI Tournament    
Power 48, Big Sandy 33
    
Valier 24, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 19
    
Lewistown Tournament    
Broadus 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 13
    
Manhattan Christian Tournament    
Choteau 52, Whitehall 36
    
Cut Bank 52, Columbus 45
    
Deer Lodge 36, Ennis 26
    
Manhattan 46, Conrad 24
    
Shepherd 68, Manhattan Christian 34
    
Townsend 54, Florence 46
    
Missoula Tournament    
Columbia Falls 51, Anaconda 15
    
Corvallis 39, Whitefish 27
    
Frenchtown 54, Ronan 38
    
Hamilton 46, Bigfork 41, OT
    
Libby 48, Stevensville 41
    
Polson 46, Dillon 35
    
Three Forks Tournament    
Big Timber 42, Thompson Falls 31
    
Fairfield 60, Three Forks 33
    
Malta 50, Belt 33
    
Twin Bridges 61, Shelby 46
    
Wolf Point Tournament    
Bainville 43, Poplar 40
    
Frazer 79, Brockton 33
    
Scobey-Opheim 45, Lustre Christian 29
    
Wolf Point 54, Fairview 41

