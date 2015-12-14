Carroll Saints Zach Taylor Helps to Lead Team in 2015 Basketball Season

Three years ago Zach Taylor was playing at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall, Washington, and ready to decide his college future. He ended up signing with the then two win Carroll Saints men's basketball team, which he admits was a gamble.

"I just wanted to come play basketball, and get a good education here," said Taylor. "I wasn't too sure how it was going to go, but I'm thankful that Cunningham got signed here, and we've been able to recruit good players."

Fast forward to his junior year, and Taylor has lead the Saints to first place in the Frontier Conference, while getting the school it's first national ranking since 2011.

"It's awesome," said Taylor. "I mean just being ranked right now and getting recognition from people around the country. But now that we have it we have to show that we deserve to be there."

"To have the emotional, the mental, the physical strength to go through all that, and help rebuild something is certainly very commendable for Zach," said Saints head coach Carson Cunningham.

Taylor has led Carroll in scoring and assists in each of his first two seasons, and he's off to the same start this year. That makes him as good of a leader as any of the seniors the Saints have.

"I think the guys really respect the experience that they have," said Cunningham. "They certainly see those guys as guys they can learn from, and get advice from."

And as they continue to win, Taylor has plenty of advice for the young Saints.

"We started off pretty strong I think last year too, and then we lost our last three games that hurt us," said Taylor. "But in the NAIA every game matters. So just come into practice focused, and ready to get better."

From freshman of the year, to honorable mention for the All American team in two years, as long as Zach Taylor is around, both him and the Saints have a bright future.