Jamaal Jones Achieves Griz All-Time Receiver Record

Jones earns place in history books after all

Montana senior wide receiver Jamaal Jones has earned a place in the history books as the Grizzlies’ most prolific receiver of all time following a season’s end statistical data review.

During the review, it was discovered that Jones was erroneously credited with a 10-yard rush against UC Davis earlier this season. Upon reviewing the game film, the Montana Sports Information office has confirmed the 10-yard rush should have been credited as a 10-yard pass from Chad Chalich to Jones during the first quarter of the Griz-Aggies game on Oct. 3.

With approval from the UC Davis Sports Info Office and the Big Sky Conference, Jones’ statistics have been adjusted to reflect a 2015 season total of 1,217 yards. Jones’ new career total is 3,021 yards, putting him in first place on Montana’s all-time career receiving list.

Jones surpasses Marc Mariani’s all-time receiving mark of 3,018 by just three yards to become Montana’s reception yards leader.

“I’m glad the stat got fixed,” laughed Jones. “It feels good to be number one, ya know. Especially after three years. It feels really good.”

Jones’ 1,217 yards in 2015 are the fourth most single season yards in Grizzly history as well, surpassing his previous two season totals of 1,008 yards in 2014, and 760 yards in 2013. He had 75 pass receptions this season, the fifth most in Grizzly history, and just one behind Etu Molden who had 76 receptions in 2001.

The senior from Spanaway, Wash., began the 2015 season as the No. 18 all-time receiver at Montana with 1,804 yards in just two years with the Griz after transferring from Washington to Montana.

One of two 2015 Grizzly team captains, Jones credits hard work in the off season translating into his success on the field.

“I know that sounds cliché, but it’s honestly the truth. It’s just the way I prepared in the off-season,” he said. “Each season I’ve grown just a little bit more, and each season has helped me prepare differently. This past off-season really helped me prepare well, which is why I think I was productive. I’m going to credit it to just working hard, and staying focused on my goal.”

As Montana’s most prolific receiver, Jones finishes his collegiate career toward the top of almost every season and career receiving statistical category.

Jones is now third on the Grizzlies’ all-time pass receptions list with 184 during his career, and is eighth on UM’s all-time touchdown reception list with 22.

Jones’ 2015 season high came at Liberty, when he hauled in 168 yards on seven receptions.

For his effort, Jones was named a first team all-Big Sky wide receiver by the conference in November, and named a second team All-American by CollegeSportsMadness.com last week.

