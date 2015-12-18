Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores, 12/17 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores, 12/17

Posted: Updated:

    
BOYS BASKETBALL    


Big Timber 74, Three Forks 34
    
Bigfork 58, Eureka 17
    
Butte Central 55, Anaconda 49
    
Conrad 58, Rocky Boy 56
    
Fairfield 60, Shelby 52
    
Florence 61, Missoula Loyola 39
    
Great Falls Russell 58, Helena 44
    
Manhattan Christian 65, Manhattan 47
    
Missoula Big Sky 57, Butte 49
    
North Country 39, Dodson 22
    
Sidney 49, Glasgow 34
    
Troy 56, Noxon 36
    
Valley Christian 67, Phillipsburg 35
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    


Bigfork 68, Eureka 27
    
Fairfield 66, Shelby 30
    
Florence 62, Missoula Loyola 48
    
Glasgow 51, Sidney 39
    
Helena 69, Great Falls Russell 61
    
Manhattan Christian 65, Manhattan 54
    
Miles City 68, St. Labre 62
    
Missoula Big Sky 43, Butte 22
    
Missoula Sentinel 69, Dillon 41
    
North Country 61, Dodson 12
 

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

