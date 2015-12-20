Montana State Women's Basketball Falls to Wyoming; Hommes Reaches Career High Goal

Montana State’s Jasmine Hommes recorded a career-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as Wyoming rallied for a 75-69 overtime victory, Saturday night in Arena-Auditorium.

Both teams struggled shooting in the first half as the Bobcats took a 25-18 advantage into intermission.

In the third quarter a pair of Hommes free throws gave Montana State (6-4) a 43-34 cushion with 1:37 left in the stanza. Wyoming (6-3) closed out the period on a 5-1 run to pull to within 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

A Hommes jumper to open the final quarter gave MSU a seven-point advantage, but the Cowgirls responded cutting the lead to 48-44 at the 8:16 mark. With 6:15 remaining, Bobcat freshman Annika Lai hit an outside jumper to push MSU’s lead back to a healthy 52-44 advantage.

Again, Wyoming responded. The Cowgirls rattled off six straight points to pull to within two-points with 4:43 left. The two teams traded baskets before UW’s Marquelle Dent hit a jumper and converted the front end of two free throws to give the Cowgirls a 58-57 lead with 1:12 remaining.

Hommes, who scored 27 points in the second half, converted an old-fashion three-point play with 41-seconds left to give the Bobcats a 60-58 lead. With 23-seconds remaining, Wyoming’s Liv Roberts hit two free throws to even the game. MSU set a final play for Hommes, but the Lynden, Washington product missed to the left and the rebound, which appeared to carom off Roberts out-of-bounds, was awarded to the Cowgirls with 11-seconds remaining.

Dent was able to get off a runner as time expired, but MSU’s Riley Nordgaard pulled down the rebound to force an extra period.

Montana State’s Hannah Caudill connected on one-of-two free throws moments into the overtime period to give MSU a 61-60 lead. Wyoming got to the line 17-seconds later and a pair of charity tosses by Roberts gave UW a 62-61 advantage and a lead they would not relinquish.

With 2:14 remaining, Hommes fouled out on a Roberts make to give the Cowgirls a 70-65 edge. Wyoming converted five of six free throws in the final 30-seconds to secure the win.

“We simply didn’t execute,” Binford said. “However, we are thankful we got to play in a close game down the stretch in a tough atmosphere before hitting conference play. This is great preparation moving forward and an opportunity to correct some end of game scenarios.

“I’m really proud of Jasmine and Hannah’s performances,” Binford added. “The foul line was the difference and we will need to learn how to adjust throughout the game to improve our chances of winning the close ones.”

Wyoming finished the game connecting on 30-35 from the line, while MSU went 16-23 from the stripe. As a team, the Cowgirls shot 35 percent from the field, while the Bobcats had one of its poorest shooting nights at 33 percent.

Hommes, who connected on 11-21 from the field and seven-of-nine from the line, paced MSU under the glass with nine rebounds. Wyoming held a slight 49-45 advantage under the boards.

Caudill, a sophomore from Spokane, finished with 13 points and a game-high eight assists.

The Bobcats committed just 11 turnovers, while forcing the Cowgirls into 17 miscues. MSU was called for 31 fouls, while UW was tagged for 20. Hommes, Nordgaard and Peyton Ferris all fouled out of the contest.

Wyoming was led by Dent with 23 points, while Roberts added 17.

Montana State will host Carroll College on Monday night at 7 p.m., in Worthington Arena.

