Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores, 12/19 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores, 12/19

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    


Baker 76, Lodge Grass 68
    
Bigfork 59, Libby 37
    
Billings Senior 59, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 39
    
Billings Skyview 71, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 35
    
Butte Central 48, Stevensville 40
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 79, Hays-Lodgepole 63
    
Chinook 64, Big Sandy 22
    
Choteau 80, Townsend 58
    
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 67, Kalispell Flathead 53
    
Columbus 64, Shepherd 54
    
Culbertson 64, Circle 31
    
Deer Lodge 63, St. Ignatius 50
    
Ekalaka 49, Melstone 45
    
Fairview 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 22
    
Frenchtown 61, Columbia Falls 53
    
Gardiner 50, Shields Valley 44
    
Great Falls 83, Kalispell Glacier 59
    
Great Falls Central 43, Dutton-Brady 38
    
Havre 61, Belgrade 58, OT
    
Helena 63, Dillon 45
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 62, Whitehall 49
    
Jordan 57, Nashua 42
    
Lame Deer 61, Red Lodge 56
    
Laurel 72, Billings West 70
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Huntley Project 47
    
Mon-Dak 51, Savage 33
    
North Country 60, Roy-Winifred 49
    
Park City 59, Absarokee 42
    
Polson 59, Hamilton 55
    
Power 61, Simms 58
    
Richey-Lambert 73, Bainville 48
    
Roundup 56, White Sulphur Springs 22
    
Scobey-Opheim 58, Dodson 16
    
Shelby 66, Conrad 45
    
Twin Bridges 49, Ennis 43
    
Wibaux 38, Broadus 28

Belt 74, Centerville 38
    

GIRLS BASKETBALL  

 
Bainville 44, Richey-Lambert 37
    
Baker 55, Lodge Grass 33
    
Belt 59, Centerville 37
    
Billings Senior 67, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 38
    
Billings West 71, Laurel 40
    
Broadview-Lavina 56, Bridger 23
    
Butte Central 55, Stevensville 27
    
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 51, Billings Skyview 19
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45, Hays-Lodgepole 39
    
Chinook 57, Big Sandy 0
    
Choteau 53, Townsend 44
    
Circle 64, Culbertson 44
    
Colstrip 38, Glendive 37
    
Columbia Falls 43, Frenchtown 31
    
Custer-Hysham 59, Roberts 26
    
Fairfield 79, Cut Bank 61
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 60, Fairview 31
    
Geraldine/Highwood 71, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 37
    
Great Falls Central 52, Dutton-Brady 30
    
Hamilton 36, Polson 27
    
Havre 62, Belgrade 36
    
Helena 45, Dillon 31
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 41, Whitehall 23
    
Jordan 60, Nashua 32
    
Kalispell Flathead 49, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 45
    
Kalispell Glacier 48, Great Falls 43
    
Lame Deer 66, Red Lodge 63
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 46, Huntley Project 23
    
Melstone 33, Ekalaka 27
    
Northern Cheyenne 67, Terry 31
    
Park City 55, Absarokee 47
    
Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 48
    
Roundup 62, White Sulphur Springs 27
    
Roy-Winifred 52, North Country 50
    
Savage 44, Mon-Dak 41
    
Scobey-Opheim 51, Dodson 46
    
Shelby 45, Conrad 30
    
Shepherd 54, Columbus 24
    
Simms-Augusta 32, Power 24

Belt 59, Centerville 37

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.