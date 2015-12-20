Argos Erin Legel Breaks UGF All-Time Scoring Record

UGF senior Erin Legel broke the school’s career scoring record with a 17-point performance in a 62-46 Lady Argo win against Pacific Union College. Click here for a full list on UGF Women's Basketball Records.

Legel breaks the all-time scoring record, formerly held by Kim Freeman, collecting 1,751 points, which is one point over the previous record.

“It feels great to break the record. Its just a lot of hard work paying off,” Legel said after the game. “I was told before the game that I was 16 points away but I wasn’t really paying attention to it until coach Bill called a timeout and had it announced over the PA. Its definitely a cool moment.”

Legel, who already hold the school’s single season scoring record and career assists record, entered the game 16 points away. The record breaking shot came off a layup late in the third quarter that put UGF up by 22 points.

“Its obviously well deserved for her. She has worked really hard for all her success,” said head coach Bill Himmelberg. “Not only has she been a great scorer but she has done so much for our program. We’re all extremely happy for her.”

Outside of Legel’s record, there wasn’t much drama in the game. The Lady Argos, led by Legel and junior center Whitney George, led 19-6 after the first quarter and 34-19 after the first half.

George, who played just 22 minutes, finished the game with 15 points, four steals, four rebounds, and seven blocks. That impressive stat total will add to her 2.9 blockers per game average that currently has her ranked fifth in the NAIA in that statistical category.

With the game, and career milestones, ultimately in had, coach Himmelberg chose to give his starting five a rest to provide his bench with valuable game minutes. Freshman guard Desirea Danner and junior center Brice Henning took advantage of those minutes. Danner earned five points, four rebounds, and two steals in 14 minutes, while Henning scored four with two rebounds and one block.

“I was happy that we were able to get the win, and get Erin the record while also getting a lot of playing time for our substitute players,” Himmelberg said. “We got to rest a lot of our starters and get some of the other girls some valuable minutes. There are still some things we saw that we need to work on and we really should have come away from this week with two wins, not one, but we’ll keep working to get better.”

The Lady Argos go to 9-4 (1-1) on the season with the win. They will get a couple weeks of rest over the holidays before returning to action for a home game against the University of Lethbridge on January 2 at 5:30 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information