Justin Meccage Holds Winter Baseball Camp for Great Falls Youth

Some Great Falls natives held a baseball camp in the area on Saturday. Justin Meccage, a former major league baseball player, now Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach, organized the two-day winter baseball camp. Kids between six and twelve years old learned fundamental baseball skills such as throwing, pitching and learning to properly hit and catch a baseball. Meccage was also assisted by Great Falls natives Tyler Graham, a former major league baseball outfielder, now undergraduate assistant coach for Oregon State University, along with, former baseball player Conrad Duffy. The young baseball players were dedicated enough to come out in the cold to learn and improve their baseball skills.

"It helps me with my batting and pitching, and so I can get better at baseball and get into a better league," said eight year old Kody Standiford.

"The main reason we are doing this camp is to give everybody a little something they can take back to their team. Whether it be a fundamental, or a mindset or a philosophy. We want to give them something that they can take back to their team, and become a little bit better baseball team," said organizer Justin Meccage.

