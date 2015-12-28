12/28 Senior Standout: Choteau Boys Basketball Senior Class

Collin Achenbach, Derek Durocher, Dylan Pannabecker and Marshall Willekes are the senior class of the Choteau Bulldogs boys basketball team.

"We're pretty much brothers," said Collin Achenbach.

"It's pretty special. We're all best friends. We get a long really good," said Marshall Willekes.

These guys take up four of the five starter positions on the team, and they all know what it means to be a champion. Last year, the Bulldogs won the 2015 Class B State Basketball Championship title and finished the season at 26-0.

"Of course, we're trying to do the same thing. I think it's every team's goal. It's kind of nice to just have that experience, and knowing what you gotta do and how you gotta do it and maintain it through the season," said Achenbach.

"Last year's team was great, but I think we've got a great team this year. With the talent we have and if we play together. It will be a great year," said Dylan Pannabecker.

While the Bulldogs accomplished a lot last season, it's an even more demanding year for the four seniors.

"Being a senior there is a little bit of added pressure, knowing that it's your last year, and you want to go out with a bang. We're going to take this season like last year, one game at a time, and hopefully that takes us to another state championship," said Derek Durocher.

All four guys say they share a unique brotherly bond on and off the basketball court.

"When we're not on the court, we're definitely a bunch of goof balls," said Achenbach.

"We could literally be sitting there and doing absolutely nothing and have the time of our lives, just because we love being around each other," said Pannabecker.

"We're always happy for each other when we're making big plays. We just have a ball on the court too," said Durocher.

"I'm just looking to have fun and have a season to remember, and just have fun with all of my best friends,"said Willekes.

Shooting guard Derek Durocher and point guard Collin Achenbach will continue to be an offensive duo for a while longer. Both have signed to play college hoops at Montana Western next year.

"It's pretty cool, Bulldog for life I guess," said Achenbach.

"It'll be fun having Collin, me and Collin have been playing together since we were first graders. Started our career together and finish it together."

Choteau head basketball coach Matt Luedtke says he's enjoyed having his four seniors this year.

"It's been a pleasure to coach them, and it will be bitter sweet, just like last year's seniors. When they leave we hope we can send them out as well as we possibly can," said Matt Luedtke.

But as Collin, Derek, Dylan and Marshall's senior year begins to tick away, they hope to remain undefeated and win another state basketball title.