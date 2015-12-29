UGF Lady Argos Women's Basketball Team Speaks about Erin Legel's All-Time Scoring Record

University of Great Falls Erin Legel and the Lady Argos held their first home practice since Legel broke the school's all-time scoring record. Legel says she was hoping to break the record at home, but she was still happy to have accomplished it on the road. It's just one more milestone for the two-time all-american guard, and head coach Bill Himmelburg says this is a goal that Erin has worked for.



It's kind of a culmination of all that time she spends in the gym. I don't know how many times I've come in here, she's in here shooting all by herself. Or I come in and she's here after practice and she's the last one to leave. I come in, on her day off she's in here shooting. And we got to see her break the record," said head coach Bill Himmelburg.

She's a really good player. To be able to just play with her, by her side, it's pretty cool. Honestly," said teammate Nneka Nnadi.

The Lady Argos are back on the hardwood on Saturday, January 2nd taking on the University of Lethbridge at home. The game starts at 5:30 and will be held at the Mclaughlin Center.