Lady Bobcats Basketball Pulls Off Overtime Win Over Northern Arizona

Jan. 2, 2016 – BOZEMAN, Mont. – An unexplainable funk followed by one of the best comeback victories in Montana State history gave 1,238 Bobcat fans another reason to celebrate the New Year as MSU rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to notch an 86-77 overtime win against Northern Arizona, Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” said MSU 11th-year head coach Tricia Binford. “I really have to thank our crowd for giving us the energy we needed to get re-focused and over the hump.”

The hump Binford was referring was a 58-41 deficit with 8:42 remaining in the game.

Montana State (9-4, 2-0) trailed by four points at intermission and Northern Arizona (4-9, 0-2) increased its lead to 15 points in the third quarter as the Bobcats opened the stanza missing its first 11 shots.

A Peyton Ferris layup at the 4:29 mark of the third quarter gave the Bobcats its first field-goal of the second half. NAU held a 53-41 advantage heading into the final period.

The Lumberjacks opened the final quarter with a three-pointer and a layup to take a 17-point lead. MSU responded with seven unanswered points, sparked by five points from junior Riley Nordgaard, and closed to within 58-48 with 8:08 remaining.

Northern Arizona was able to fight off the Bobcat run and established a comfortable 66-51 advantage with 3:15 left following a Rene Coggins free throw.

MSU’s Lindsay Stockton then ignited the Bobcat attack sinking a pair of free throws, before stripping the in-bounds pass away from a Lumberjack player and converting the layup to get Montana State within 11 points with 3:06 remaining.

Following a NAU turnover, Nordgaard hit the first of her three triples in the final three-minutes to get MSU to within eight points. The Lumberjacks then went one-of-four from the free throw line before Nordgaard connected on another three-pointer to cut the margin to 68-63 with 1:33 left.

Montana State put Northern Arizona on the free throw line and Monique Mulder converted one-of-two tosses, before Hannah Caudill sank a three-pointer from the top at the 1:07 mark to cut the deficit to three points.

Again the Bobcats fouled Mulder, this time with 32-seconds remaining, and the senior from Antioch, California again went one-of-two from the line. Nordgaard quickly answered with a layup on the other end to cut the margin to 70-68 with 29-seconds left.

For the third straight time, MSU fouled Mulder with 27-seconds left and again Mulder went one-of-two from the line to give the Lumberjacks a three-point advantage. With seven-seconds left, Stockton found Nordgaard open on the left baseline and the Canby, Minnesota product connected on the trey to force an extra period.

“We got off to a great start and then got in a big-time funk in the second and third quarters,” Binford. “We got into the press at the end and gave ourselves a chance. We started to feed off the crowd. It was all grit and heart from that point.”

In the overtime period, MSU jumped out to a four-point lead on two Jasmine Hommes baskets. NAU evened the score at 75-all on a jumper by Kaleigh Paplow. The Bobcats responded with a Caudill three-pointer, a Hommes layup and two Nordgaard free throws to put the game away.

“We talked in the locker room after the game about how special teams can pull something like this out,” Binford said. “We really respect NAU and what they were doing to us. It was uncharacteristic of us, but we were able to dig-down and get the win.”

Hommes led the Bobcats with 22 points and a career-matching 13 rebounds, while Nordgaard and Ferris ended with 20 points, apiece.

Nordgaard, who was shooting one-of-eight after three quarters, including three 3-point misses, finished connecting on seven-of-16 from the field and four-of-eight from long distance. She also registered her second double-double of the season hauling down ten rebounds. The 5-10 guard notched 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period.

Also in double-digits for MSU was Stockton with ten points, including an eight-of-ten performance from the free throw line.

Northern Arizona was paced in the loss by Coggins with 19 points and six rebounds.

Montana State will travel to Sacramento State on Thursday.

Montana State Sports Information