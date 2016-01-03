Erin Legel Recognized Before Argos 88-64 Win Over Lethbridge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A dominant first quarter set the tone for an 88-64 Lady Argo victory over the University of Lethbridge at home in Great Falls. (25) UGF took a 19 point lead in the first ten minutes and extended the lead from their in their first game back from winter break.

That first quarter was filled with hot shooting across the Argo roster including two 3-point shots from senior Erin Legel and a number of buckets from junior Nneka Nnadi. Nnadi finished the first half with 17 points off of 7-10 shooting. As is typical, most of her damage was done in the paint but she also showed off her range with her fifth 3-point field goal of the season.

“Nneka has been putting in a lot of time in the gym and those efforts you make at getting better pay off,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “Tonight, I thought she was amazing. She used her right and her left, she finished on step-throughs, step-backs, and elbow jumpers and passed it well.”

With Nnadi’s performance, along with 11 first half points from sophomore Stephanie McDonagh, the Lady Argos went into the half up 52-29. UGF outrebounded the Pronghorns 23-14, forced 11 turnovers, committed only two, and stole the ball five times.

“I was really pleased with how our girls came out at the beginning of the game. We were focused, we were ready to go, and we jumped out on them right away,” Himmelberg said. “We executed what we talked about before the game, our man-to-man defense was really good and our help-side defense was good.”

The UGF started also started the second half but Himmelberg eventually went to his bench, giving his back-ups some valuable minutes. The Lady Argo reserves initially struggled a bit with the press of Lethbridge, but soon settled in and rebuilt a lead that had slipped to 14 points.

Leading the UGF bench was senior guard Elyce Donaldson who hit two big threes on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter. She finished with eight points and three rebounds. Freshman Desirea Danner and sophomore Molly Herron each scored five points off the bench and combined for eight rebounds and three assists.

“Des did some nice stuff, Sidney Arant did some nice stuff, Elyce took care of the basketball, Molly is just solid, and I thought Brice Henning did a nice job,” Himmelberg said. “We’re going to need our bench, so that was nice to see. We’re going to need to be able to play some of those girls in conference play and tonight they came in, got some confidence and did some good things.”

Nnadi finished as the team’s leading scorer with 27 points in just 22 minutes of play. She was followed by Legel with 16 points, and McDonagh with 13. Legel also led the team with six rebounds.

The night was special for Legel, beyond the win and her statistics. Before the game started she was honored for breaking the program’s all-time career scoring record during the team’s previous game, a win over Pacific Union College in Phoenix, Ariz. back on Dec. 19. Legel hold a slew of UGF records already, including career assists.

“Erin and I got back so far. Any time I get to present her with something, I can’t be more proud of her and what she’s meant to me and to our program,” Himmelberg said. “I’m just lucky she came here to play basketball. That’s the way I feel about it. I feel lucky every night I get to coach her.”

The win marks the final non-conference game for the Lady Argonauts and brings their record to 10-4 (1-1). They will play their third conference game of the year with a road game to (3) MSU-Northern in Havre, Mont. on January, 7 at 6 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information