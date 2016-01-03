1/2 Prep Basketball Highlights and Results - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/2 Prep Basketball Highlights and Results

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Bainville 76, Froid/Medicine Lake 53
    
Belt 59, Roy-Winifred 13
    
Big Timber 51, Whitehall 45
    
Bigfork 65, Seeley-Swan 38
    
Billings Skyview 71, Billings Central 31
    
Billings West 62, Laurel 52
    
Bridger 66, Harlowton 64
    
Choteau 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 44
    
Columbia Falls 68, Eureka 26
    
Cut Bank 59, Harlem 32
    
Fairview 54, Savage 32
    
Glasgow 50, Poplar 47
    
Great Falls 76, Helena 59
    
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 53, OT
    
Hardin 67, Sidney 57
    
Helena Capital 47, Great Falls Russell 41
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Geraldine/Highwood 35
    
Huntley Project 58, Roundup 41
    
Jordan 59, Ekalaka 37
    
Lame Deer 67, Baker 63
    
Libby 62, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 47
    
Lodge Grass 70, Colstrip 66
    
Lone Peak 52, Shields Valley 50
    
Malta 46, Havre 42
    
Manhattan 62, Deer Lodge 50
    
Manhattan Christian 54, Ennis 53
    
Miles City 56, Lewistown (Fergus) 31
    
Missoula Hellgate 48, Kalispell Flathead 40
    
Missoula Sentinel 36, Kalispell Glacier 32
    
Mon-Dak 53, Culbertson 47
    
Nashua 50, Dodson 39
    
Northern Cheyenne 82, Broadus 56
    
Phillipsburg 46, Drummond 42
    
Plentywood 63, Circle 41
    
Polson 66, Frenchtown 45
    
Power 70, Great Falls Central 54
    
Richey-Lambert 54, Brockton 45
    
Shepherd 63, Forsyth 47
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 65, Winnett-Grass Range 23
    
Thompson Falls 55, Troy 31
    
Valley Christian 72, Darby 36
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 48, Custer-Hysham 38
    
Anaconda 57, Three Forks 41
    
Belt 43, Roy-Winifred 36
    
Big Timber 58, Whitehall 33
    
Billings Central 34, Billings Skyview 31
    
Billings West 71, Laurel 49
    
Butte Central 47, Hamilton 38
    
Choteau 53, Jefferson (Boulder) 32
    
Colstrip 75, Lodge Grass 34
    
Columbia Falls 72, Eureka 33
    
Cut Bank 70, Harlem 54
    
Darby 55, Valley Christian 18
    
Fairfield 65, Browning 58
    
Fairview 48, Savage 44
    
Frenchtown 41, Polson 24
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Bainville 20
    
Geraldine/Highwood 33, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24
    
Glasgow 72, Poplar 42
    
Great Falls 58, Helena 50
    
Great Falls Central 72, Power 28
    
Hardin 55, Sidney 34
    
Helena Capital 50, Great Falls Russell 48
    
Jordan 48, Ekalaka 46
    
Lame Deer 66, Baker 58
    
Libby 52, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 44
    
Lone Peak 52, Shields Valley 31
    
Malta 55, Havre 44
    
Manhattan 49, Deer Lodge 34
    
Miles City 68, Lewistown (Fergus) 49
    
Missoula Hellgate 50, Kalispell Flathead 33
    
Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Glacier 39
    
Mon-Dak 49, Culbertson 29
    
Nashua 52, Dodson 30
    
Northern Cheyenne 34, Broadus 28
    
Phillipsburg 46, Drummond 18
    
Plentywood 53, Circle 44
    
Richey-Lambert 81, Brockton 37
    
Roberts 36, Plenty Coups 29
    
Roundup 56, Huntley Project 34
    
Seeley-Swan 48, Bigfork 39
    
Shepherd 53, Forsyth 25
    
Troy 54, Thompson Falls 41
    
West Yellowstone 57, Gardiner 35
    
Winnett-Grass Range 57, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 9

