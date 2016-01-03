UGF Argos Wrestling at Menlo Tournament

ATHERTON, Calif. – Young redshirt wrestlers competing unattached highlighted Argo wrestling’s performance at the Menlo College Invitation. The (10) Great Falls squad finished third out of eight teams with two second place finishes, and one third place finish from its attached wrestlers but also saw four unattached team members place in their weight class.

One of the features of the tournament was the finals match between UGF’s (3) Luke Schlosser and Menlo’s (7) Troy Lakin. The two battle the previous night in a dual between the two teams and the underdog, Lakin came away with a slim 4-3 win. The second go-round between the two went much like the first, with Schlosser finishing second in the weight class after a 3-2 loss to Lakin.

While Schlosser didn’t come away with first, he looked strong in his three earlier matches, including a 9-0 major decision in his first match and a Fall at 4:46 in his second match. The senior also joined teammate Kyle Leir as the only two attached Argo wrestlers to finish second in the tournament.

Leir, a junior, took second at 149, losing a 5-1 decision in the finals after a win by Fall at 5:37 and two wins by decision (5-2 and 8-3).

Sophomore Justin Whitman took third at 141 by winning four straight after losing by a 14-8 decision in his first match of the tournament. After the loss, Whitman won by Fall (1:43), Decision (2-1), Decision (3-2), and injury (0:00).

The only first place finisher for the Argos was freshman John Hensley, wrestling unattached at 197. Hensley, who is redshirting this season, not only one his final, but did so with a 24-11 major decision. He only added a 17-1 technical fall and a 17-8 major decision to his tournament resume in the earlier rounds.

Casey Dobson finished just behind Leir at 149, taking third with a 7-6 decision in the third place match. The freshman won two major decisions (16-8 and 16-3) before that.

Two other freshmen places in the tournament as unattached wrestlers. The first was Shon Roberts at 141 and Randy Keesler at 184.

“The future looks bright for UGF wrestling,” head coach Caleb Schaeffer said. “Shon Roberts, Casey Dobson, Randy Keesler, and John Hensley are all young guys who are wrestling amazingly.”

The next challenge for the tenth ranked Argos will be the National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind. The two-day event will begin on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information