Griz Junior Guard Brandon Gfeller Recieves Big Sky Player of the Week Recognition

University of Montana guard Brandon Gfeller has been named the Big Sky Player of the Week following the opening weekend of league play, where the junior from Colfax, Wash. averaged 22.5 points in two games, leading to a road sweep of Northern Arizona and Southern Utah for the Griz.

Gfeller’s accuracy on the weekend was outstanding, shooting 57 percent from the field, and 58 percent from behind the three-point line.

In Thursday’s double-overtime thriller against Northern Arizona, Gfeller was one three-pointer away from tying the Montana individual school record for most triples in a game with eight, accounting for 24 points to lead all scorers.

However, his shooting was instrumental in the Grizzlies breaking UM’s team record for most treys in a game with 18 against the Lumberjacks. The previous school record of 16 was set in 2002 against Portland State.

Gfeller’s eight treys tie him with three other Big Sky players for best three-point shooting performance in the league so far this season.

Against Southern Utah, Gfeller was equally sharp, putting up 21 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, and 6-11 from the three-point line, leading to a 83-66 drubbing of the Thunderbirds in Cedar City, Utah.

So far this season, Gfeller is averaging 11.5 points per game, the 27th highest average in the conference. He’s had three, 20-point games this year, coming against Carroll, NAU and SUU, and is one of only 16 players in the Big Sky to do so.

Nationally, Gfeller ranks 50th in tree point attempts with 100 on the season. He’s 40th in the nation in three point field goals made with 41, the third best total in the Big Sky as well.

Gfeller and the Grizzlies return to action on Thursday in Missoula, when it will host Portland State in Dahlberg Arena, and attempt to remain perfect at home this season. Tipoff against the Vikings is set for 7 p.m.

Montana Sports Information