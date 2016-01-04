Senior Standout: Great Falls Central's Katie Wilson

Great Falls Central Catholic senior Katie Wilson is focused when she is on the basketball court. In her first five games of this season, she's averaged 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists. Head basketball coach Angie Dowsen says it's her jumpshot that gets the crowd cheering.

"She has a beautiful shot. Her three point average is phenomenal. Kids like to come and watch her play to watch her shooting," said head girls basketball coach Angie Dowsen.

Katie is one of five seniors on GFCC's roster this season and has been a starter all four years. Last year, the Lady Mustangs made it past Districts and even played in Divisionals.

"Making Divisionals was a big surprise to us. My goal this year is to, we're capable of taking Districts, going on to Divisionals, and even going on to State, and I hope we make it to State. That would be more history to be set for Great Falls Central," said senior Katie Wilson.

Long time friend and teammate Maddie Wingerter says Katie plays a big role on the team.

"Katie is a great leader on the court. She helps us a lot on defense. She's got a good eye hand coordination. She knows what she's doing to help us out there. Then on offense, she really does give us a lot of our points and helps us move the ball around. She gets us good things going on the court. She's a really good asset to our team," said senior forward Maddie Wingerter.

Wingerter also says Katie is a great person off the basketball court too.

"She's a great friend. She's super funny. Has a really good sense of humor," said Wingerter.

When Katie isn't playing hoops, she's hitting the books, which she says she currently holds a 4.0 grade point average.

"You know, you have to find time for school before sports. It's easy, the teachers here make it capable for you to handle both. So it's good," said Wilson.

Katie only has a few months left to balance her academic and athletic career. She will have to keep shooting and putting the ball inside the hoop in order to finish her senior year with a hopeful State championship run.