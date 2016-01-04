UGF's Nneka Nnadi Receives Frontier Conference Player of the Wee - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UGF's Nneka Nnadi Receives Frontier Conference Player of the Week Honors

Posted: Updated:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Lady Argo Nneka Nnadi earned her second nomination as Frontier Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball on the week of Jan. 4, 2016.

The junior forward was given the honor after a 27 point performance against the University of Lethbridge on Saturday, Jan. 2. Nnadi led the team in scoring despite playing just 22 minutes of the team’s 88-64 win.

Not only did she score frequently, but she did so with efficiency and versatility. Her 27 points came off of 10-15 shooting from the field, and 6-7 shooting from the free-throw line. She scored off of drives, out of the post, from midrange, and even connected on her fifth three pointer of the season.

Nnadi’s first Player of the Week honor for the 2015-16 season came back in October. She currently leads the Lady Argos in scoring, with an average of just over 18 ppg.

Nnadi is also joined by Great Falls native Shykee Smalls, a junior guard at Montana Western. He was also recognized as the Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

University of Great Falls Sports Information 

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.