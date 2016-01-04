UGF's Nneka Nnadi Receives Frontier Conference Player of the Week Honors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Lady Argo Nneka Nnadi earned her second nomination as Frontier Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball on the week of Jan. 4, 2016.

The junior forward was given the honor after a 27 point performance against the University of Lethbridge on Saturday, Jan. 2. Nnadi led the team in scoring despite playing just 22 minutes of the team’s 88-64 win.

Not only did she score frequently, but she did so with efficiency and versatility. Her 27 points came off of 10-15 shooting from the field, and 6-7 shooting from the free-throw line. She scored off of drives, out of the post, from midrange, and even connected on her fifth three pointer of the season.

Nnadi’s first Player of the Week honor for the 2015-16 season came back in October. She currently leads the Lady Argos in scoring, with an average of just over 18 ppg.

Nnadi is also joined by Great Falls native Shykee Smalls, a junior guard at Montana Western. He was also recognized as the Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

University of Great Falls Sports Information