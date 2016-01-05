Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Defeats Yellowstone Christian

Two Saints tallied double-doubles as the Carroll College men's basketball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 108-52 win over Yellowstone Christian College Monday evening at the PE Center in Helena.



The first-year Centurions struggled to keep pace as the Saints dominated every aspect of the game.



The Saints outrebounded the Centurions 49-23. Carroll also shot at a stellar clip of 64.5 percent (40 of 62) and tallied 27 assists on the day.



Zach Taylor had 16 points and 10 assists while Ryan Imhoff tallied 13 points and 10 boards. Oliver Carr tallied a season-high 25 points, his second season-high performance in consecutive nights. Jon Pulsifer tallied a career-high 13 points to round out the Saints who tallied double figures.



The Carroll bench saw a lot of action and were productie, scoring 63 points on the game. Carroll used the significant inside advantage to outscore YCC 26-4 in the paint.



Austin Laborin was the lone Centurion in double figures, he tallied 17 on the day. Carroll held YCC to 20 of 63 ( 31.7 percent) from the field.



The game was the final non-conference game for the No. 16 Saints who face MSU-Northern Friday at 8 p.m. at the Armory.



The Saints are 3-0 in Frontier pay while the Lights are 1-1, falling to Montana Western 72-57 in Dillon.

Carroll Saints Sports Information