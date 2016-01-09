Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Defeats MSU-Northern Lights

In a conference battle between two teams, a game can hinge on one play. Friday, against the 23rd-ranked MSU-Northern Lights, the big play for No. 16 Carroll College men's basketball came in the form of an offensive rebound by freshman guard Match Burnham.



With under a minute to play, the Saints held a 63-62 lead and the ball, a 3-pointer byRyan Imhoff was long but Burnham was there to collect it and extend the possession. The ball eventually got into the hands of fellow freshman Matt Wyman who buried a bucket to give Carroll a 65-62 advantage while also chewing up clock.



The Saints went on to earn the 72-69 win to move to 4-0 in Frontier Conference play and 11-3 overall.



"It was a big-time grinder. Felt a little like being in a meat house," head coachCarson Cunningham said. "That's how tough it was. Fortunately, we came out of it feeling like it was a job well done. MSU-Northern deserves credit for a great effort."



The first half was a back and forth battle with the two teams trading leads early before the home team built a 23-17 lead with 4:56 left in the half. Carroll cut that lead to 28-27 on an Imhoff 3-pointer before Trevail Lee hit a bucket to close out the frame with a 30-27 MSUN advantage.



In the second half, the Lights built two leads of seven points only to see the Saints whittle away and take the lead.



The Lights final lead (62-61) came after a pair of free throws from Tyler Chandler with 2:16 left in the game. The free throws were a result of honorable mention All-American Zach Taylor's fifth foul but the Saints battled without their star and closed the game out on an 11-7 run to earn the win.



Imhoff led the way for the Saints with 23 points, one shy of his season high and his highest point total since Nov. 4, against Northwest Indian College.



Oliver Carr scored 11 for the Saints and Burnham added 10.



The Saints thrived at the free throw line, shooting 27 of 32, including 21 of 22 in the second half.



Carroll was 21 of 45 (46.7 percent) from the field, almost identical to MSU-Northern's 22 of 47 (46.8 percent). The Lights outrebounded Carroll 30-28.



"I'm happy for the Fighting Saints. They're working really hard. I think our fans sense that," Cunningham added. "It's fun to be around. We have many tough games ahead. We'll enjoy this on the bus ride to Great Falls and then wake up feeling prime and ready."



The win completed, along with the win earlier in the evening by the Carroll women, completed the sweep of the of the Saints over the ranked Lights.



"We are excited to earn the win but equally excited to see the Fighting Saints women's team get the win too," Cunningham said. "It's tough to go to Havre and get the sweep."



The Saints look to earn their fifth-straight conference win Saturday when they face the University of Great Falls on the road. The Argos are 8-4 and have won three of their last four, the exception being an 80-75 setback to Indiana Wesleyan, the top ranked team in NAIA DII.



Carroll and UGF are slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

