UGF Women's Basketball Upsets #5 Carroll Saints

The Lady Argos believe they are a top 25 team, despite falling from the polls in the latest rankings, and they proved it against (5) Carroll College, defeating the rival Fighting Saints 67-64 in a hotly contested home game.

“It was a huge win tonight. We needed to rebound from our loss to Northern and show that we can play with any team in the conference and any team in the country,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “Carroll is a top five team and we believe we’re a top 25 team. We had to prove that and we did it tonight.”

Both teams played well but UGF simply made more shots throughout the entirety of the game, and particularly in the first half. The Lady Argos made 55 percent of their shots from the field in the first 20 minutes, many of which came from Nneka Nnadi.

After playing one of her worst games of the season in a loss to (2) MSU-Northern two nights earlier, the team’s leading scorer came out on fire. Nnadi finished the half leading all scorers with 14 points after aggressively driving to the basket on a consistent basis.

UGF scored 24 points in the paint on their way to a slim 38-35 halftime lead.

If the first half was about Nnadi, the second was about sophomore guard Stephanie McDonagh. McDonagh has spent most of the season as a primary defender but secondary scoring option for the Lady Barons, but with All-American Erin Legel tightly guarded and Nnadi cooling off, she became the team’s top offensive player.

Her 13 second half points carried the Lady Argos through the heart of the period and was the only player to play all 40 minutes of the game. She finished with a team-high of 20 points, the first time all season she has led the team in scoring.

“It was a breakout game for her. There are a lot of people who can guard her off the bounce,” Himmelberg said. “She really put in on the floor tonight and got to the rim. She was determined to play a big role tonight.”

McDonagh carried UGF most of the way, but a three from junior Morgan Grier with 2:10 left gave the Lady Argos a seven point lead that Carroll couldn’t overcome in the final few possessions.

The Fighting Saints actually led UGF in most statistical categories including rebounds, steals, and trips to the free throw lines. In the end, however, the Lady Argos led in the most important statistic – made shots. UGF finished the game with a shooting percentage of 49 percent, while Carroll shot 41.

Nnadi finished the game second on the team in points, with 16, and also tied for the team lead with four assists. Junior center Whitney George earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also added five blocks to her season total of 43 which leads the NAIA.

The win was vitally important for UGF, bringing their conference record back to .500 and giving them a signature conference win. They will bring their 11-5 (2-2) record into another home game against a strong Frontier Conference foe when they play (RV) Lewis-Clark State College on Friday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

