Carroll Men's Basketball Defeats UGF on the Road

The University of Great Falls men's basketball team held a 36-22 lead over No. 16 Carroll College with just 13:48 remaining in the game.



Carroll seemed out of it offensively, evident by just 22 points in 26 minutes of play but then they started chipping away and it started on the defensive end.



The Saints held the Argos to just eight points over the final 13:48 while scoring 25 to earn the three-point win.



"That was a wild one, I commend the guys just to continue to battle on every possession," head coach Carson Cunningham said. "To hold that talented of a team to 44 points at home is just impressive."



Early on neither team could find offensive footing. UGF jumped out to a 6-0 lead but they at the 12:21 mark in the first half the score was 6-5.



The Argos finally got some offensive rhythm going to push the lead to 19-9 with 5:26 remaining in the half before the Saints cut the lead to 24-18 at the break.



Despite the struggles on offense, Cunningham says the Saints had faith in each other as a team.



"Our guys pull for each other if a guy is up they are cheering for them, if they are down they are slapping them on the butt to get them going," Cunningham said. "You sense that as a coach. Even if it isn't going great like the first half, man, we're all pulling together. We're all rowing in this boat."



The Saints held UGF to 17 of 43 (39.5 percent) and forced 26 turnovers on 10 steals.



"The biggest thing on the turnaround was the defensive execution," Cunningham said. "We added a few wrinkles that we didn't know that we were going to be doing during this game but we had to do something to get things moving. In the end we got them to cough it up 26 times, which is just impressive."



Ryan Imhoff led the Saints in scoring for the second-consecutive game with 14 points. Zach Taylor tallied 12 for the Saints. The Saints were 18 of 49 (36.7 percent) from the field.



UGF outrebounded the Saints 35 to 24.



The win moves Carroll to 5-0 in Frontier Conference play and 12-3 overall.



The Saints continue Frontier Conference play Thursday in Dillon against Montana Western.

Carroll College Sports Information