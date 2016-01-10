1/9 Prep Basketball Highlights and Results - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/9 Prep Basketball Highlights and Results

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Skyview 66, Laurel 48
    
Anaconda 76, St. Ignatius 42
    
Arlee 74, Noxon 30
    
Bainville 75, Circle 51
    
Baker 58, Wolf Point 48
    
Belt 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38
    
Big Timber 56, Jefferson (Boulder) 51
    
Box Elder 89, Big Sandy 29
    
Broadus 40, Wibaux 35
    
Broadview-Lavina 63, Reed Point-Rapelje 38
    
Browning 73, Conrad 61
    
Charlo 57, Darby 39
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 68, North Star 41
    
Chinook 76, Turner 43
    
Choteau 94, Rocky Boy 55
    
Colstrip 78, Lame Deer 72
    
Dillon 70, Stevensville 36
    
Drummond 46, Clark Fork 43
    
Fairview 60, Culbertson 42
    
Florence 70, Deer Lodge 42
    
Foothills Christian 69, Gallatin Valley Christian 53
    
Gardiner 75, Sheridan 36
    
Great Falls Russell 65, Butte 45
    
Hamilton 64, Whitefish 39
    
Harlem 37, Glasgow 36
    
Havre 45, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
    
Hays-Lodgepole 70, Fort Benton 27
    
Helena 49, Helena Capital 43
    
Hot Springs 55, Plains 52
    
Lincoln 71, Seeley-Swan 66
    
Livingston 52, Butte Central 45
    
Lodge Grass 69, Huntley Project 65
    
Manhattan Christian 58, Shields Valley 28
    
Miles City 72, Billings Central 55
    
Missoula Big Sky 59, Kalispell Glacier 50
    
Missoula Loyola 66, Libby 63
    
Missoula Sentinel 59, Kalispell Flathead 40
    
Mon-Dak 62, Brockton 42
    
Park City 81, Custer-Hysham 30
    
Plenty Coups 105, Bridger 92
    
Plentywood 65, Froid/Medicine Lake 44
    
Polson 58, Columbia Falls 43
    
Power 71, Heart Butte 63
    
Richey-Lambert 69, Savage 64
    
Ronan 61, Troy 57, OT
    
Roundup 55, Malta 50
    
Shepherd 61, Red Lodge 56
    
Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 18
    
Thompson Falls 58, Corvallis 50
    
Townsend 72, Three Forks 45
    
Twin Bridges 53, Lone Peak 34
    
Valier 65, Augusta 37
    
Valley Christian 64, Victor 25
    
Whitehall 58, Manhattan 55
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 43, St. Ignatius 19
    
Arlee 56, Noxon 14
    
Belt 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 19
    
Billings Central 52, Miles City 45
    
Billings Skyview 53, Laurel 52
    
Box Elder 62, Big Sandy 28
    
Bridger 37, Plenty Coups 27
    
Broadview-Lavina 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 16
    
Browning 76, Conrad 30
    
Butte Central 55, Livingston 32
    
Centerville 42, Roy-Winifred 35
    
Charlo 39, Darby 28
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40, North Star 36
    
Chinook 52, Turner 34
    
Choteau 46, Rocky Boy 32
    
Circle 54, Bainville 34
    
Colstrip 73, Lame Deer 56
    
Columbia Falls 62, Polson 16
    
Dillon 49, Stevensville 38
    
Drummond 53, Clark Fork 29
    
Dutton-Brady 38, Simms-Augusta 31
    
Ekalaka 44, Terry 22
    
Fairview 69, Culbertson 42
    
Foothills Christian 53, Gallatin Valley Christian 14
    
Fort Benton 60, Hays-Lodgepole 19
    
Frazer 66, Nashua 62
    
Gardiner 43, Sheridan 18
    
Glasgow 57, Harlem 49
    
Great Falls Russell 46, Butte 35
    
Harlowton 56, Roberts 21
    
Havre 55, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
    
Huntley Project 67, Lodge Grass 49
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 32, Big Timber 30
    
Jordan 45, Melstone 41
    
Kalispell Glacier 50, Missoula Big Sky 30
    
Malta 53, Roundup 25
    
Manhattan Christian 63, Shields Valley 45
    
Missoula Loyola 53, Libby 52
    
Missoula Sentinel 63, Kalispell Flathead 39
    
Park City 61, Custer-Hysham 38
    
Plains 52, Hot Springs 8
    
Plentywood 60, Froid/Medicine Lake 45
    
Power 53, Heart Butte 52
    
Richey-Lambert 40, Savage 37
    
Ronan 54, Troy 26
    
Seeley-Swan 77, Lincoln 21
    
Shepherd 49, Red Lodge 45
    
Thompson Falls 58, Corvallis 50
    
Townsend 59, Three Forks 43
    
Twin Bridges 66, Lone Peak 42
    
Victor 37, Valley Christian 34
    
White Sulphur Springs 51, Ennis 41
    
Whitefish 37, Hamilton 33
    
Wibaux 54, Broadus 38
    
Wolf Point 56, Baker 42

