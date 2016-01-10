Helena High Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Sweep Crosstown

The city of Helena held their first crosstown of the basketball season on Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9, as the Helena High Bengals and Capital Bruins squared up on the hardwood. Both of the Helena High squads came away with road victories. For the Lady Bengals, it had been a while. Friday's win snapped a 5 year skid against their cross town rivals. For the boys, after going several years without a cross town win, they have now won two of the past three match ups. Both Helena High girls and boys teams feel that these statement wins will help them moving forward.



"It gives us confidence for our next game," said Bengals junior forward Taylor England. "winning against our rivals, we haven't won here in a long time. It gives us some confidence, and some you could say swagger going into our next game."

"All my life my siblings have gone through, and it hasn't turned out so well, so to start out it's been great," said Lady Bengals freshman forward Jamie Pickens. "We are a team to be reckoned with, and I think it's going to be a great year."

The Helena high boys and girls basketball teams are back on the court this week taking on Butte Central on January 14. The Lady Bengals are away, and they play at 7:30 p.m. The Bengals boys are at home, and their game starts at 7:30 p.m..

The Capital Bruins girls and boys basketball teams are also back on the basketball court on January 15 taking on Butte. The Lady Bruins are playing at home at 7:30 p.m., and the boys are away, and they play at 7:30 p.m.