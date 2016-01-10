Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Team Stays at the Top of Frontie - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Team Stays at the Top of Frontier Conference Leaderboard

Posted: Updated:

The sixteenth ranked Carroll saints men's basketball team took down the University of Great Falls Argos 47-44 on Saturday. The Saints played twenty fours later, after defeating the twenty-third ranked Montana State University-Northern Lights on the road. However, coming to Great Falls to play UGF seemed to be a challenge as the Saints struggled offensively. For a majority of the game, Carroll was down to the Argos 36-22 with a little under 14 minutes left in the ball game. Somehow, the Saints were able to get their offensive game going by scoring 25 points to take the win. As result, Carroll remains at the top of the frontier conference leaderboard with a 5-0 record.

"They're playing the best basketball of anybody right now. Take their hats off to them. They did a great job of sticking with the game plan and not letting things get to them, and came back and got the victory," said Argos head coach Anthony Owens.

"These conference wins are huge for us. Obviously, getting to the national tournament is a biggest goal. Conference wins are very important," said Saints freshman guard Matt Wyman.

The Carroll Saints men and women's basketball teams are back on the road to take on Montana Western for another Frontier Conference matchup on January 14. The women play at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow right behind at 7:30 p.m.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.