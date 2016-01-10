Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Team Stays at the Top of Frontier Conference Leaderboard

The sixteenth ranked Carroll saints men's basketball team took down the University of Great Falls Argos 47-44 on Saturday. The Saints played twenty fours later, after defeating the twenty-third ranked Montana State University-Northern Lights on the road. However, coming to Great Falls to play UGF seemed to be a challenge as the Saints struggled offensively. For a majority of the game, Carroll was down to the Argos 36-22 with a little under 14 minutes left in the ball game. Somehow, the Saints were able to get their offensive game going by scoring 25 points to take the win. As result, Carroll remains at the top of the frontier conference leaderboard with a 5-0 record.

"They're playing the best basketball of anybody right now. Take their hats off to them. They did a great job of sticking with the game plan and not letting things get to them, and came back and got the victory," said Argos head coach Anthony Owens.

"These conference wins are huge for us. Obviously, getting to the national tournament is a biggest goal. Conference wins are very important," said Saints freshman guard Matt Wyman.

The Carroll Saints men and women's basketball teams are back on the road to take on Montana Western for another Frontier Conference matchup on January 14. The women play at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow right behind at 7:30 p.m.