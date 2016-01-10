Lady Argos Basketball Team Takes Down Ranked Team - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lady Argos Basketball Team Takes Down Ranked Team

Posted:

The University of Great Falls Lady Argos women's basketball team took on the Carroll Saints, a ranked team, on Saturday on the Argos home basketball court.

Having home court advantage seemed to be beneficial for the Lady Argos as they defeated the Lady Saints 67-64 in regulation play. The Argos knocked out the fifth ranked team in the Frontier Conference. As for Carroll, the Lady Saints just beat second ranked Montana State University-Northern Skylights a day before. Twenty four hours later, they were back on the road again, and they weren't able to shift that momentum to keep their winning streak going. As result, Carroll's conference record moves to 3-2. The UGF Argos move to 2-2 in conference play, and they say it was important for them to win at home.

"They were coming off a big win, and we just wanted to protect our home court and really get this one," said sophomore guard Stephanie McDonagh.

"It feels amazing. My throat hurts from yelling so much. Finally, everything is starting to click I feel like. It feels so good," said junior forward Whitney George.

The University of Great Falls men's and women's basketball teams are back on their home court on January 15 for a home doubleheader contest against Lewis and Clark State College. The women's game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

