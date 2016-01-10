Young Hockey Players Participate in Mighty Mite Hockey Tournament

The Great Falls Ice Plex was host to the 2016 Mighty Mite Hockey Tournament. The ice rink was filled with about 130 kids called mites. Eleven teams also participated in the two day tourney. The kids on the ice competing range from five and eight years old. These young ice hockey athletes say they enjoy the sport.

"I like when you go to tournaments and win medals, being the fastest skating and scoring goals," said Tori Hedges.

"I like shooting the puck inside the goal, and I like skating, a main portion of it," said Ethan Sanchez.

"Every year, you see your kid and one year he can't skate at all, and he can't handle the puck. And then the next year, he moves and he shakes and moving the puck and then he's scoring, it's amazing . We've had tears in our eyes, watching these kids grow and learn," said tournament director Sheri Sanchez.