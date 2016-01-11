Community Spotlight 1/11: Greater Faith Church of the Open Door

The Greater Faith Church of the Open Door will hold it's inaugural service in it's new location on Sunday, January 24th.

The church is moving into the old St. Joseph Catholic Church building located on 420 2nd Ave SW in Great Falls. Renovations have included changing the carpet, repainting, removing wallpaper and changing the pews. It's finally ready for the public to come and see.

Pastors Robert and Alice Lewis say it's a teaching ministry and anybody is welcome. The service on the 24th will begin at 11am. Bible study usually begins every Sunday at 9:30am and they also offer midweek services.

For more information you can call 750-8482 or visit the church's website at 1gen66.wix.com/greaterfaith.