Great Falls and CM Russell Girls Basketball Teams Prepare for First Crosstown of 2016 Basketball Season

Crosstown 2016 in Great Falls is on the horizon, and the Great Falls Lady Bison and the CM Russell Lady Rustlers girls basketball teams are first. It's the first crosstown between both teams this 2016 basketball season. On Tuesday night, both teams are competing for an in-conference win, as both are 1-0 in conference play, and they're also playing for Crosstown bragging rights.

On Monday, the Great Falls High girls basketball team held practice to prepare for Crosstown. The Lady Bison have only lost one game this season, and they are now 6-1 going into matchup. The Great Falls girls also have seven straight Crosstown wins underneath their belt since 2012. However, first year head coach Jerry Schmitz says his team has some things they have to work on before Tuesday night's ball game.

"We need to work on our defense. Make sure that we can keep our opponents under the amount of points we want them to be under," said senior point guard LynDee Feisthamel. "We need to work on playing as a team and passing the ball and getting the best shot possible."

"At times, we have some, little bit of lapses defensively. At times, not as intense as we want to be, so we don't end up as consistent as we want to be. That's what we'll be working on tomorrow night is being a little more consistent throughout the game,"said head coach Jerry Schmitz.

The CM Russell Lady Rustlers girls basketball team is coming off a win against Butte on Saturday. The girls held a practice on Monday, and they only had that one practice to prepare for Crosstown. The Lady Rustlers also enter Tuesday's Crosstown matchup with 2-5 record. Head coach Brian Crosby says his team will have to keep focused on the court despite all of the hype surrounding Crosstown.

"Obviously they're very talented. They get after you defensively. I think couple that up with the emotions of the Crosstown game it's going to be really importantly that we kinda maintain our composure and try and do a good job of handling the situation," said head coach Brian Crosby.



"It's really tough coming off a game on Saturday. We only get one practice before Crosstown, so we're kind of like cramming in everything in one practice. We really know what they're doing, and we just want to prepare ourselves and make ourselves better so that we can prepare for them," said senior Courtney Schroeder.

The girls basketball Crosstown matchup between the Lady Rustlers and the Lady Bison is on Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at CM Russell high school. The boys Crosstown matchup is on Thursday, January 14 at Great Falls high school. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.