Montana State Lady Bobcats Defeat Northern Colorado

When the time came for someone to take over the game, Montana State junior Peyton Ferris answered the call. The Twin Bridges product posted a career-high 24 points, including 18 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Bobcats to a 66-58 win over Northern Colorado, Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.

The win was the seventh straight for Montana State (13-4, 6-0) and keeps the Bobcats atop the Big Sky Conference standings.

The Bobcats opened the contest converting Northern Colorado (7-9, 2-4) turnovers into layups to establish a 19-8 advantage after the first quarter. A pair of Delany Junkermier three-pointers gave MSU its largest lead at 27-12 at the 8:21 mark of the second stanza.

UNC chipped away at the lead and a 9-2 run by the Bears pulled them to within eight points at intermission.

“We shared the ball well in the first half and we were getting things off our defense,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “I was really happy with the way we started the game.”

Montana State’s nemesis – the third quarter – showed again as the Bobcats were held scoreless for the first six-minutes, 30-seconds of the stanza. UNC cut the margin to 33-29 at the 4:02 mark, but four straight points by Alexa Dawkins pushed the margin to eight points.

“Give Northern Colorado credit,” Binford said. “They did a great job doubling the post and stopping our penetration.”

The Bears opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run and a three-pointer by UNC’s Kyleigh Hiser pulled Northern Colorado to within 41-40 at the 8:03 mark.

Ferris answered with her first triple of the game, but UNC responded with a three-pointer via Katie Longwell to keep the Bears within one-point.

MSU senior Jasmine Hommes scored the next five points to give the Bobcats a six-point advantage. Leading by four points with 5:15 left, Ferris collected an offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Hannah Caudill and converted the layup and free throw to give Montana State a seven-point advantage with 4:57 remaining.

Northern Colorado cut the margin to 54-51 on a triple by Rebecca Howell, but again, Ferris answered with a three-pointer and secured the win for the Bobcats.

“In the fourth quarter, I got out of the way,” Binford said. “We let them run the offense and Lindsay (Stockton) did a nice job running things. Peyton and Jasmine did a great job in the final minutes converting in the paint.”

Ferris finished the game shooting eight-of-12 from the field and added a game-high seven rebounds as well. Also in double-figures for the Bobcats were Hommes 13 and Dawkins 12. Stockton ended with six points, six assists and four steals, while Caudill notched five assists and three steals.

Northern Colorado was led by Longwell with 12 points, all from three-point range.

Montana State will travel to Eastern Washington on Thursday.

