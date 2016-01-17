Montana State Bobcats Men's Hoops Fall to Northern Colorado

A frenetic final nine seconds began with Montana State possessing at its end of the floor and ended with a shot by Marcus Colbert and a tip attempt each falling off the rim. That allowed Northern Colorado to preserve a 78-76 win in Greeley on Saturday.

The Bobcats erased an eight-point deficit in the game’s final eight minutes, tying the score with 39 seconds to play on a three-point shot. He was fouled, and converted the free throw. UNC’s Jeremy Verhagen made a pair of free throws with 26 seconds to play to set up MSU’s final possession.

“We wanted Marcus to drive to the basket and see if we could get a couple guys open,” said Bobcat coach Brian Fish. “He got right to the basket. We got what we wanted, but it would have been nice to get a (more open) shot.”

Northern Colorado turned the game’s tide in the period of time around halftime. The Bears closed the first half on an 8-0 run then allowed a 9-5 spurt to open the second half. In all, UNC scored on 11 of 14 possessions surrounding the half.

UNC’s early second half run was keyed by excellent shooting. The team hit seven of its first 10 shots in the second half, and finished the game at 47% shooting. The Bears shot 60% in the second half, and hit 17 of 23 free throws. MSU was 9-for-12 from the line.

“Our effort has been good all along,” Fish said. “But we have to get some stops. You can’t allow 60% shooting in the second half, and you can’t put the other team at the line as many times as we do, and win on the road.”

The first half was frenetic. Each team used 39 possessions, and while neither team shot better than 40.5% each grabbed eight offensive rebounds. Northern Colorado scored 20 of its 42 first-half points in the paint, and six came on second chance possessions.

A back-and-forth affair before the intermission, neither team led by more than six. The Bears scored on six of their final seven possessions to snag a 42-41 edge at halftime, scoring the last eight points of the first period. Dallas Anglin led UNC in the first half with 11 points, a total matched by MSU’s Stephan Holm.

Montana State’s loss was its third straight, and drops the Cats to 7-11 overall, 2-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is now 5-13 overall, 2-4 in the league, and snaps a four-game skein. MSU returns to action at home Thursday against Eastern Washington.

Montana State Sports Information