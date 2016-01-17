High School Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/16 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

High School Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/16

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Belgrade 57, Manhattan 42
    
Belt 59, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 55
    
Big Timber 86, Livingston 82, 2OT
    
Billings Central 63, Sidney 52
    
Billings Christian 58, Great Falls Home School 52
    
Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman 60
    
Box Elder 88, Hays-Lodgepole 58
    
Brockton 82, Circle 38
    
Browning 76, Lewistown (Fergus) 56
    
Butte Central 50, Corvallis 34
    
Cascade 51, Dutton-Brady 40
    
Chinook 56, Fort Benton 23
    
Choteau 75, Cut Bank 65
    
Columbus 63, Shepherd 43
    
Culbertson 62, Savage 48
    
Deer Lodge 67, Drummond 51
    
Dillon 55, Hamilton 53
    
Ennis 67, Gardiner 24
    
Fairview 54, Plentywood 43
    
Florence 53, Bigfork 49
    
Foothills Christian 72, Yellowstone Home School 20
    
Great Falls Central 73, Heart Butte 72
    
Great Falls Russell 61, Kalispell Flathead 55
    
Harlowton 66, Fromberg 20
    
Havre 75, Rocky Boy 48
    
Helena Capital 58, Great Falls 53
    
Huntley Project 46, Colstrip 44
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 42, Townsend 16
    
Laurel 62, Glendive 61, OT
    
Lone Peak 65, Lima 33
    
Lustre Christian 67, Dodson 27
    
Malta 67, Shelby 51
    
Melstone 43, Winnett-Grass Range 25
    
Missoula Loyola 58, Whitehall 52
    
Missoula Sentinel 63, Columbia Falls 48
    
North Star 67, Big Sandy 22
    
Noxon 52, Clark Fork, Idaho 42
    
Phillipsburg 39, Lincoln 31
    
Plenty Coups 76, Park City 66
    
Polson 67, Libby 48
    
Poplar 88, Harlem 55
    
Power 67, Augusta 25
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 53, Absarokee 38
    
Richey-Lambert 58, Froid/Medicine Lake 37
    
Roundup 54, Joliet 48
    
Roy-Winifred 79, Geraldine/Highwood 72, OT
    
Scobey-Opheim 60, Wolf Point 48
    
Seeley-Swan 44, Victor 41
    
St. Labre 67, Miles City 65
    
Stillwater Christian 62, Helena Christian 42
    
Sunburst 76, Simms 59
    
Terry 52, Jordan 37
    
Three Forks 58, Harrison-Willow Creek 15
    
Twin Bridges 62, Sheridan 22
    
White Sulphur Springs 64, West Yellowstone 42
    
Whitefish 48, Thompson Falls 44
    
Wibaux 51, Ekalaka 42
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 69, Reed Point-Rapelje 35
    
Belt 69, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 20
    
Big Timber 36, Livingston 28
    
Bigfork 60, Florence 32
    
Billings Central 56, Sidney 38
    
Billings Senior 63, Miles City 49
    
Bozeman 50, Billings Skyview 34
    
Broadview-Lavina 57, Custer-Hysham 26
    
Browning 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 38
    
Butte Central 55, Corvallis 34
    
Chinook 50, Fort Benton 22
    
Choteau 62, Cut Bank 49
    
Circle 85, Brockton 20
    
Colstrip 72, Huntley Project 50
    
Deer Lodge 41, Drummond 31
    
Dillon 47, Hamilton 35
    
Dutton-Brady 51, Cascade 39
    
Forsyth 78, Lame Deer 30
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 48, Richey-Lambert 42
    
Great Falls 63, Helena Capital 41
    
Great Falls Russell 51, Kalispell Flathead 34
    
Hardin 79, Lodge Grass 47
    
Harlem 48, Poplar 40
    
Havre 63, Rocky Boy 47
    
Laurel 72, Glendive 49
    
Lone Peak 45, Lima 19
    
Lustre Christian 59, Dodson 37
    
Malta 62, Shelby 15
    
Manhattan 44, Belgrade 36
    
Melstone 23, Winnett-Grass Range 21
    
Missoula Loyola 54, Whitehall 39
    
Missoula Sentinel 45, Columbia Falls 28
    
North Star 60, Big Sandy 36
    
Noxon 27, Clark Fork, Idaho 26
    
Park City 68, Plenty Coups 40
    
Phillipsburg 56, Lincoln 12
    
Plentywood 64, Fairview 37
    
Polson 44, Libby 32
    
Roberts 40, Bridger 32
    
Roundup 46, Joliet 30
    
Roy-Winifred 56, Geraldine/Highwood 42
    
Savage 43, Culbertson 30
    
Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 6
    
Shepherd 52, Columbus 35
    
Stillwater Christian 32, Helena Christian 22
    
Sunburst 58, Simms-Augusta 52, OT
    
Terry 44, Jordan 20
    
Three Forks 63, Harrison-Willow Creek 51
    
Townsend 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 22
    
Twin Bridges 46, Sheridan 20
    
White Sulphur Springs 51, West Yellowstone 30
    
Whitefish 63, Thompson Falls 48
    
Wibaux 64, Ekalaka 38
    
Wolf Point 57, Scobey-Opheim 38

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.