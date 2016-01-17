Lady Argos Women's Basketball Team Takes Down Montana Tech at Home

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Four Lady Argos scored in double digits and one finished a block away from a triple-double as UGF picked up an important Frontier Conference win, 74-62 over Montana Tech.

The game was close for most of the first two quarters but a late UGF run with four minutes left in the first half gave the Lady Argos a 13 point lead. That run came to fruition on the Argo’s ability to get to the free-throw line and two late baskets from senior Erin Legel.

“We spread the floor a little bit more in those minutes,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said of his team’s separating run. “We executed a few plays that we thought would work and then Erin is just really good at the end of quarters and halves.”

In the first minute of the third quarter, Himmelberg’s squad extended their lead to 17 and spend the rest of the half hovering around a 10 point lead.

While UGF’s superior shooting was a major factor in the game, they shot 44 percent to Tech’s 33 percent, the play of junior Whitney George stood out as much as her 6-4 frame did among a guard-oriented Oredigger roster. George tied the school record of nine blocks in a single game, a record she set earlier in the year, and finished one block shy of her first triple-double. She scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“We played a little bit of zone tonight and really extended it. When they got by out perimeter defenders she was right there,” Himmelberg said. “She had nine blocks and I bet you she changed another nine or ten shots. That’s her job and she did great at it tonight.”

George was one of four Lady Argos to score in double digits. One of those was sophomore guard Stephanie McDonagh who led the team for the second time in the last three games with 20 points. McDonagh led the team in scoring in their win over Carroll College the previous weekend, which was her first time leading in points all season. She also finished with five rebounds and three assists against Montana Tech.

“She’s a beast. She just goes out there and works hard. We had some stretches tonight where we really need her and she stepped up,” Himmelberg said. “She is really starting to come into her own.”

The other Lady Argos to score 10 points or more were Legel, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, and junior Nneka Nnadi, who finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

The win brings UGF back to .500 in the Frontier Conference with a record of 12-6 (3-3) after now having played ever conference opponent once. With a third of the conference season over, UGF sits tied for fourth in the conference rankings. Their next opponent will be Montana Western who they defeated 79-70 at Western. This time they will play the Bulldogs at home on Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information