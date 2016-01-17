Griz Wide Receiver Ellis Henderson Entering 2016 NFL Draft

Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Ellis Henderson is leaving college and putting his name in the 2016 National Football League draft. The redshirt junior from Vancouver, Washington, announced he was leaving Montana to continue with his original eligibility class. He posted the news on his Instagram page. In his 2015 season, Henderson had 49 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, he's collected 2,295 yards and 23 touchdowns.