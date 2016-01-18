Westmont Cheerleading Squad Performs at Carroll Saints Women's B - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Westmont Cheerleading Squad Performs at Carroll Saints Women's Basketball Game

Posted:

During the Carroll Saints women's game versus Rocky Mountain game on Saturday, one cheer squad just wasn't enough. During halftime,  the Westmont cheerleading squad added some extra spirit to the crowd with their dance to Katy Perry's song titled "Roar". This was the first performance of the year for the cheer squad who also performs regularly at events including the Special Olympics. They say they felt pretty good about their performance after practicing the dance for about a year.

"We practice, and practice, and hustle at practice, so I'm used to it," said West Mont cheerleader Ellen Bischoff. "Plus I love to be around good people, and am always smiling."

"It was awesome," said West Mont cheerleader Jessica Spencer. "The dancing, and the cheering.">

