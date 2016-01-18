Carroll Lady Saints Basketball Defeat Rocky Mountain College

The fifth-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team earned a 55-50 home win over Rocky Mountain Friday at the PE Center to move to 5-2 in Frontier Conference play and 15-2 overall.



Brittney Johnson led the way with a team-high 12 points and Cassidy Hashley tallied 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds to lead the Saints to the grind it out win.



The game started as a back and forth battle in the fourth quarter before Rocky ended the first frame on a 12-4 run to take a 19-7 lead into the second quarter.



Carroll battled back with a quick 7-0 run in the first 90 seconds in the second quarter to tie the game at 19. The two teams traded leads but ultimately went into the locker room at the break tied at 28.



The third quarter was similar to the second but Carroll held a 39-38 advantage after three quarters.



They stretched that lead to 45-38 with a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Rocky cut the lead to 51-47 with just under a minute to play when Brittney Johnson hit a shot-clock buzzer-beater on an inbounds pass to again put the Saints up by seven.



Rocky Mountain cut the lead to 53-50 but there was less than a second on the clock and Sara Chalich was fouled and hit both of her free throws to give the Saints the five-point lead and the win.



Carroll outrebounded the Bears 37-22, including an 18-3 advantage on the offensive glass. The Saints were 20 of 64 (31.3 percent) from the field but tallied 12 more attempts than RMC who finished 18 of 52 (34.6 percent).



"I don't think we shot the ball well, but Rocky does things well on both ends," Head coach Rachelle Sayers said. "They really packed it in and are doing what everyone else is doing in making others beside our center and point have to score. We're struggling with that a little bit but I think we'll figure it out."



Johnson's back-to-back big games is evidence of her finding confidence in her shot. Sayers believes that came with a lot of time in the gym.



"She's been our defensive stopper most of the year, but she's really found her groove offensively," Sayers said. "She's in a really good place right now and I'm really excited for her because she's definitely been the workhorse."



The Saints are on the road next week with games at Montana Tech and No. 20 Lewis-Clark State who is coming off of a big road sweep on the University of Great Falls and MSU-Northern.



Carroll College Sports Information