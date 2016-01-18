Carroll Saints Men's Basketball Defeat Rocky Mountain College

The 12th-ranked Carroll College men' basketball team battled through another tough Frontier Conference game, defeating Rocky Mountain 92-86. Carroll trailed 50-39 with 15:46 remaining in the second half before going on a 32-9 run to recapture the lead and keep their perfect 8-0 record at home this season.



Offensively, both teams started slow with the game locked at 19 with 6:12 left in the first half. After back and forth three pointers, Rocky Mountain took a 37-34 lead into halftime.



Points were not hard to come by in the second half, with a total of 107 points being scored. After quickly falling behind by 11, Carroll started to find their rhythm on offense.



Guards Zach Taylor and Lorel Johnson led the way for Saints, scoring 25 and 23 points respectfully. Johnson's 23 points is a career-high.



Johnson tied the game at 57-57 with a three pointer from the corner on a fast break run with 10:49 left in the game. Forward Ryan Imhoff found Johnson again in the corner the next time down the court to give the Saints their first lead, 60-59, since 1:47 remained in the first half.



The Battlin' Bears would cut the lead to five when Senior Rob Nyby scored 13 points in the final 90 seconds of the game but it would not be enough.



Taylor came close to a triple-double with eight rebounds and eight assists. Imhoff recorded his second double-double of the season with 18 points and led the game with 11 rebounds.



Carroll, the number one free throw percentage team in the country, relied heavily on the strength, shooting 28-36 (77.8 percent) for the game, including 11 of 12 during the final two minutes.



The Saints improve to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Carroll remains tied for first in the Frontier Conference with fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State. The Saints' lone conference loss came at the hands of Montana Western Thursday night in Dillon.



"I was impressed with how our guys responded after a very difficult loss and the way they grinded, even after we got behind big," head coach Carson Cunningham said. "I think the guys are locked in. To be 6-1 in conference right now, I don't think a lot of people would have predicted that at the beginning of the year but at the same time in this conference you have to maintain your focus."



Next game for the Saints is Thursday, January 21st against Montana Tech. The Orediggers are 6-13 and 1-6 in conference action.



Carroll College Sports Information